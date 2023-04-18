Chris Evans tells Jimmy Fallon he was 'hazed' by Paul Rudd after being named 'Sexiest Man Alive'

"I'm actually in a fantasy football league with Paul and a few other actor buddies, so they haze you."

Late last year, Chris Evans was officially named "Sexiest Man Alive" by People (a well-deserved honor for the proud owner of America's ass). The announcement drew friendly ire from the actor's Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars, including the previous individual to hold the steamy mantle: Ant-Man star, Paul Rudd.

"I'm actually in a fantasy football league with Paul and a few other actor buddies, so they haze you," Evans told Jimmy Fallon while appearing as a guest on NBC's The Tonight Show Monday evening. "It almost feels like that's all that title does, is give you a hard time. Nobody on the street is like, 'Hey...you know what? You did it!'"

The conversation also included the revelation that Evans (may have) helped Fallon land his first television role in ABC's Spin City when the former worked as an intern for the show's casting office in the late 1990s. The experience, Evans explained, gave him a taste of just how cutthroat the world of entertainment can be.

"It was the summer of my junior, going into senior, year. I knew I wanted to act, so I moved to the city [and] got a job interning at a casting office just to meet agents. It's a humbling experience. You come into your job on a Monday after an audition goes out ... So you show up at your desk, you've got a stack of envelopes from all these agents in town. Your boss comes in and — I don't want to get anybody in trouble, specifically my old boss — but she would pluck out two or three envelopes and I threw the rest in the trash. She just chucked 'em and you're just like, 'Wow, this industry is brutal.'"

Evans' new movie — Ghosted — premieres on Apple TV+ this coming Friday, April 21, which marks his third onscreen collaboration with Ana de Armas after Knives Out and The Gray Man.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman, The Offer), the globe-trotting and action-oriented romantic comedy follows an average guy named Cole (Evans) hoping to start a relationship with the vivacious Sadie (de Armas). When she apparently ghosts him, however, Cole travels abroad to surprise her, only to learn that Sadie is an undercover agent in the middle of a dangerous mission.

Tate Donovan (Argo), Adrien Brody (Succession), Amy Sedaris (The Mandalorian), and Mike Moh (Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood) co-star. Fallon let slip that the film is chock full of big-name cameo appearances, though he and Evans didn't elaborate.

Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (co-creators of Peacock's upcoming Twisted Metal television series) share screenplay credit with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (the writing duo behind the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy). Wernick and Reese also served as producers alongside Evans, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Jules Daly. Donald J. Lee, Jr. and Brian Bell were executive producers with de Armas.

New episodes of The Tonight Show air weekdays at 11:35/10:35c on NBC and stream next day on Peacock. Want to see Chris Evans in action? Puncture and The Iceman are now streaming on Peacock.