Chucky Star Jennifer Tilly Joins Reality Series With Some of her Famous Friends

Jennifer Tilly is going from Chucky to a reality TV series with her famous friends.

Get ready to shine bright like a diamond. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 cast announcement is officially here to bring a little sparkle to your day. While it's packed with glamorous stars, one obviously stands out to all the Chucky fans out there. After having a handful of Real Housewife stars on the show, Jennifer Tilly is officially joining her friends on the reality series.

Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke will all return as cast members for Season 14 of RHOBH. The group will be joined by newcomer Bozoma Saint John. Kyle's sister, Kathy Hilton, returns as a friend along with Sutton's BFF, Jennifer Tilly.

Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley confirm their RHOBH exits ahead of Season 14

In April 2024, Crystal Kung Minkoff confirmed her exit from RHOBH after three seasons. She reflected on the experience of sharing her life with fans in an emotional statement she posted to Instagram.

"I just wanted to share the news that I will not be coming back to film Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It's very bittersweet. Never did I think I would have been asked to do the show in a million years, let alone film it for three seasons. Every single year I was asked back, it was a blessing. It was an honor," she said in part, adding, "This has been such a fun chapter."

She teased her next chapter as well: "But this is not goodbye, this is a see you soon. I have some other things going on that I will be sharing with you soon that I'll still be able to connect with you because at the end of the day, that is been my biggest gift of filming this show is connecting with so many of you with your beautiful stories."

Before that, back in March 2024, Annemarie Wiley shared she was leaving RHOBH after one season on the cast.

“To the fans that saw past what was portrayed and saw the REAL me, thank you so much for the love and support. I wish all the ladies good luck on the next season and thank you Bravo for the opportunity," she wrote on Instagram when confirming her exit from RHOBH. "As an athlete, challenges only make you stronger and more determined to prosper! I’m excited for the new opportunities ahead that celebrate positivity, truth, authenticity, and the values I truly align with. Until we meet again! Thank you! Annemarie.”

