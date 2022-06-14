'Chucky' adds 'Reacher' vet Lara Jean Chorostecki for Season 2 in mysterious, major recurring role

The second season of Chucky gets bigger and bigger with each passing week. SYFY WIRE can confirm that Reacher and Nightmare Alley veteran Lara Jean Chorostecki has been added to the show's cast for a major recurring role, though no character details were made public at this time. Season 2 is scheduled to hit SYFY and USA Network this fall.

Chorostecki joins an already stacked ensemble that includes the talents of Zackary Arthur (Jake Wheeler), (Devon Evans), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Lexy Cross), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (Kyle), Barbara Alyn Woods (Mayor Michelle Cross), Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine), Fiona Dourif (Nica), and Devon Sawa. Brad Dourif ties the proverbial room together as the longstanding voice of the titular doll who loves archaic voodoo rituals and stabbing. Lots of stabbing.

Chucky takes place in the once-quiet hamlet of Hackensack, New Jersey — the hometown of the dreaded Charles Lee Ray. Like Michael Myers before him, Chucky sees this grand homecoming as a chance to go on a killing spree, taking out anyone who tries to stand in his way.

Don Mancini — creator behind the entire Chucky brand — conceived of the small screen adaptation and serves as showrunner. He's also an executive producer alongside Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfroe. The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

"We're thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky," Mancini said in a statement last November when the project was officially picked up for a sophomore outing. "Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY, and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn't over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!'"

Now in production, Season 2 of Chucky premieres on SYFY and USA Network this fall. The complete first season, which garnered 11.6 million viewers across all platforms and currently holds a 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, is currently available to stream on Peacock.

TV Guide recently included the series on its list of "The 100 Best Shows on TV Right Now," writing:

"This TV continuation of the horror movie franchise is a sterling example of how to refresh a long-running property for a new format. The smart series from franchise creator Don Mancini stays true to the killer doll movies' dark humor and gory slapstick violence. It also seamlessly integrates queer themes, reclaiming the "queer-coded villain" trope and turning it on its head in a clever and contemporary way."

Season 1 of Chucky is streaming now on Peacock, with Season 2 coming this fall to SYFY and USA.