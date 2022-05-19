Fiona Dourif returning for 'Chucky' Season 2, creator Don Mancini confirms

Fiona Dourif played Nica Pierce and stood in as a body double for a young Charles Lee Ray in Season 1 of 'Chucky.'

This story originally appeared on USA Insider.

by Tyler McCarthy

Hot off the news that Season 1 actor Devon Sawa is returning to the second season of Chucky, it’s been confirmed that another familiar face will be reprising their role for Charles Lee Ray’s next killing spree as well.

Series creator Don Mancini revealed on Twitter that Fiona Dourif will be returning for Season 2 after doing double duty as Nica Pierce and standing in as a body double for a young version of her father, Brad Dourif, who played Ray in the original Child's Play film and has continued to voice Chucky throughout his various returns over the years.

“NICA HAS LANDED ⁦@fionadourif⁩ #Chucky #Season2,” Mancini tweeted, along with a photo of him wearing a pink mask on set with Fiona peering over his right shoulder.

Nica was first introduced in Curse of Chucky as a woman paralyzed from birth as a result of an altercation her mother had with Ray before he put his soul inside the infamous Good Guy doll. He went on to terrorize Nica as an adult and followed her to an asylum in Cult of Chucky before possessing her. That’s where fans found Nica in Season 1 of Chucky as she fought for control of her body against the crazed killer as well as fellow returning cast member Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly).

They won’t be the only ones returning to the world of Chucky in Season 2. Devon Evans (Björgvin Arnarson), Lexy Cross (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Kyle (Christine Elise), and Mayor Michelle Cross (Barbara Alyn Woods) have all confirmed they’ll be back for more bloodshed.

Season 2 of Chucky is currently filming, with Mancini acting as both showrunner and executive producer alongside Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfroe. The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Chucky is scheduled to return on USA and SYFY this fall. Meanwhile, the complete first season, which earned 11.6 million viewers across all platforms, is currently available to stream on Peacock.

Will Nica (or anyone else, for that matter) be safe from Chucky’s new reign of terror? Fans will just have to tune into Season 2 of Chucky to find out.