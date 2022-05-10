'Chucky': Devon Sawa back from the dead as brand-new character for Season 2

Death schmeath. In the Child's Play universe, you don't remain six feet under for very long. SYFY and USA Network confirmed Tuesday that Devon Sawa will officially return for Season 2 of Chucky this fall as a brand-new character. While there are no specific details on the actor's fresh persona as of yet, the idea of "resurrecting" actors remains a longstanding tradition of the iconic and long-running slasher series created by Don Mancini.

Sawa confirmed the news in a short video message debuted by Entertainment Weekly, in which he reads a message from the murderous doll himself. "I don't usually make these videos but I just wanted to read this email from my co-star, so you can see what I go through," he explained. "It says, 'Dear Gavin Sawa, I hope this email finds you well, I just want you to know that the only reason that you're here is because I allowed it. Have a great Season 2. Love, Chucky. P.S. Just kidding, you suck.'"

Sawa appeared in the show's acclaimed first season as two separate characters: Luke and Logan Wheeler, the father and uncle of the show's central protagonist, Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur). Both Luke and Logan met gruesome ends, with the former kicking off Chucky's killing spree.

"It was not what I expected," the actor said of working with his inanimate co-star. "Usually, as an actor, when you're doing a scene, you start at the beginning and the scene kinda flows and builds. But with Chucky, there's a different doll with every emotion. We have to do each one of Chucky's lines one-by-one. It became really hard."

Arthur, Brad Dourif (the voice of Chucky), Björgvin Arnarson (Devon Evans), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Lexy Cross), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (Kyle), Barbara Alyn Woods (Mayor Michelle Cross), and Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine) are also back for more bloody hijinks.

Mancini — who pulls double duty as showrunner — serves as an executive producer alongside Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfroe. The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

"I'm working with all these really talented writers, all of whom are huge Chucky fans, many of whom grew up on Chucky and despite the fact that that’s a painful reminder of my age, it’s great to hear their ideas and just to start incorporating stuff into it that I might not have thought of," Mancini told SYFY WIRE in 2020 ahead of a Child's Play watch party. "It feels like we’re building a real cool sand castle together and we’re all adding our own stuff and whittling it down and refining it. It’s been a great experience."

Now in production, Season 2 of Chucky will premiere on SYFY and USA Network this fall. The complete first season, which garnered 11.6 million viewers across all platforms, is currently available to stream on Peacock.