'Chucky' brings Season 2 secrets, info on Andy's fate and a Chucky Cinematic Universe (?!) to NYCC

SYFY and USA Network brought a sneak peek at the remainder of Chucky's second season at New York Comic Con Friday.

Based on the smattering of footage screened before the panel began, here's what to expect in the coming weeks: Jennifer Tilly — aka Tiffany Valentine — is on the run and murdering up a storm; Chucky's once again possessing the body of Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) and wants sweet revenge on Tiffany; and the situation at Incarnate Lord seems to be going downhill very fast for Jake (Zackary Arthur) and Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind).

A sneak peek at Episode 202 (airing Oct. 12) showed Chucky causing a ruckus at the religious school for wayward children. While not physically present at the con, the voice of Chucky, Brad Dourif, did make a surprise appearance via a pre-recorded message in which he playfully abused the audience while reaffirming that he is and always will be our "friend 'till the end."

“In a way, it's not a job, it's a lifestyle," said creator and showrunner Don Mancini, of his longtime involvement with the franchise since Child's Play introduced the killer doll back in 1988. "We all work for Chucky — Chucky’s the boss. So in that sense, it's a job, but it's a job I feel incredibly lucky to have and we owe it all to you guys. Thank you." He also reiterated his desire to create an entire Chucky Cinematic Universe between the mediums of both film and television, à la Marvel Studios.

"I have 35 years worth of ideas," he admitted. "I spend a very unhealthy amount of my life thinking about Chucky. And one of the things that happens when you do new movies and TV series over the course of decades and decades, you get a lot of ideas and it doesn't work out for the thing you happen to be working on. You put the idea in a drawer and then a decade later, you're thinking, 'Ok, we're in this situation, what happens now? Oh my God, I remember this thing!' So yeah, I have an inexhaustible supply of ideas for the Chucky Universe if you guys ask for it."

The creator later compared his overall vision to the James Bond series. "The way that the Broccoli family has conducted that franchise ... they bring actors back in different roles," he said, citing the example of Maude Adams playing two separate characters in The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) and Octopussy (1983). "They did that with several actors and as a kid, I just thought that that was fascinating and I loved that aspect of it."

Season 2 of Chucky does just that with the return of Devon Sawa, now playing a priest at Incarnate Lord after his two characters were killed off during the first batch of episodes. "Last season, I called Don and I tried to talk him out of killing me and he still killed me," recalled Sawa, who apparently has on-set beef with Chucky. "He killed me so well, that he wanted to bring me back and kill me again. Potentially!"

Speaking of people who may or may not be dead, Alex Vincent unexpectedly showed up during the audience Q&A portion of the event to ask Mancini whether Andy Barclay survived the car crash that opens Season 2. Mancini remained tight-lipped on the character's fate, but polled the audience, which showed its overwhelming support for the idea of Andy's return.

New episodes of Chucky premiere on SYFY and USA Network every Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern. The complete first season is now streaming on Peacock.

