Watch: It's not the holidays without 'Chucky' - so warm up by the fire with the 12 kills of Christmas

Only Charles Lee Ray could turn Santa's sleigh into Santa's slay. That is to say that not even a quiet evening beside a merrily crackling fire is devoid of slasher bedlam when the killer doll comes to town and slides down the chimney with the world's quietest chainsaw.

To ring in the holidays with a heaping helping of blood-soaked panache, SYFY and USA Network have released a Chucky-themed Yule log compilation of Christmas music (after all, the Season 2 finale took place on Christmas Eve). Running for an hour in length, the video finds the titular villain contentedly sitting by a fireplace, wearing a festive sweater and clutching a mug of hot cocoa. The aforementioned tunes range from relaxing to toe-tapping with intermittent bursts of violence — The 12 Kills of Christmas, of course! — spliced throughout.

Watch now:

Hidey-Ho-Ho-Ho! Chucky Yule Log

"Just as Tiffany’s favorite color is diamonds, Chucky’s favorite color is blood. Blood and green. He’s perfect for Christmas, and getting to deck the halls with blood — specifically Mayor Michelle’s blood — was perfect for the show," Chucky creator, showrunner, and executive Don Mancini explained to Variety when asked about why the final episode of the second season was set around the holidays.

The hit series is also executive produced by Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfroe. Like Mancini, Kirschner has been a part of the franchise since the very beginning. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, co-produces.

Set in Chucky's hometown of Hackensack, New Jersey, the show follows a trio of teenagers — Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), Devon Evans (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy Cross (Alyvia Alyn Lind) — who can't seem to shake themselves of the visceral chaos the killer doll leaves in his wake. Season 2 saw our heroes sent to the Catholic School of the Incarnate Lord, which allowed Mancini to further explore his own religious upbringing.

"Any religion, I think presupposes a belief in the supernatural. And, so, to have Chucky intersect with that, I think is just really interesting," he told us back in September. "One of the things we have always found is that Chucky often is at his most entertaining when he is subverting the status quo, and/or going after authority figures, and puncturing the hypocrisies that people or institutions can have. So, this is a fun arena to set Chucky loose in."

The complete first season of Chucky is now streaming on Peacock. If you'd like to watch some of the new season for free, click here for our guide on how to watch three episodes at no cost.