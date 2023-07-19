Coolest Things to Do at SDCC 2023: Twisted Metal Ice Cream Truck, Quantum Leap HQ

Embrace your inner explorer and find out what immersive fan experiences you have to do this SDCC 2023.

San Diego Comic-Con starts in earnest on Thursday morning with panels and events at the San Diego Convention Center — but the action isn't just contained to the convention center. The whole surrounding Gaslamp area, which is across the street from the con, gets crazy starting Wednesday when all of the local hotels, businesses and even empty patches of grass are reinvented into epic experiences for fans to immerse themselves within our favorite sci-fi worlds.

From themed restaurants to video game sneak peeks and full out museum quality walk-in experiences, you name it and a studio or brand is doing it. SYFY WIRE has been to a lot of these amazing pop-ups over the years and they're well worth your adding them to your schedule (or checking out online if you're not in San Diego!).

For 2023, plenty of impressive activations are already in the works, so here are a few that we'll be lining up to check out.

Quantum Leap HQ

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 17 Photo: NBC

Fans of the Quantum Leap franchise can have their own adventure with Ziggy in a special activation that finds the mainframe that helps Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) leap through time infected with a virus. In a crossover with other NBC shows, the mission is to leap into the TV worlds of Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime, The Voice and Chucky, and stabilize the timelines to buy the Quantum Leap team time as they rid Ziggy of its virus. You can book ahead here, or try walk-up times from July 20-23 at 170 Sixth Avenue. There will be a sneak peak of Quantum Leap Season 2 on July 22 at 1:45 p.m. in Room 6A too.

Twisted Metal: Sweet Tooth’s Ice Cream Truck

Photo: Peacock

With weather in the low 80's, San Diego is gonna be warm so free cold things are always appreciated. Peacock is offering up a free serving of Salt + Straw’s exclusive Twisted Metal ice cream flavor. The free treat is only available on July 20 from 1:30 p.m. while supplies last at the Corner of J Street and First Ave.

If you happen to be in that area around 5 p.m., look for a surprise musical performance, too. That same night, for those who would like to see the Twisted Metal premiere episode, head to Room 6DE at the San Diego Convention Center at 10:00 pm.

The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience

The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience Photo: Paramount+

A one-stop shop for all things Paramount, The Lodge will be open to fans from July 19 - 23 at Happy Does. Inside will be 10 different activations covering: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (free iced tea); Good Burger 2 sliders; a Yellowjackets exploration of Lottie’s serene compound; visit The Krusty Crab from SpongeBob SquarePants; Special Ops: Lioness testing zone; Star Trek’s Caricature Studios; 1923's Silver Dollar Soda Shop; the CBS Sports “Hall of Fame” memorabilia wall; Ink Master stencil tattoos; and the Pet Sematary portrait studio.

The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience Photo: Paramount+

Also, per Paramount+: "The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience will also serve as the redemption location for fans who complete Paramount's Passport Digital scavenger hunt. Fans who visit each of the 8 Paramount activations throughout San Diego, located both inside and outside the convention center, will be rewarded with a Paramount Passport prize pack, including themed memorabilia from beloved titles and more."

Funkoville 2023

Photo: Funko

Funko is back with all their brands integrated into the massive show floor Funkoville Booth #5341, including Funko Games, Loungefly, Mondo and their new Blockbuster Rewind products. Everyone with a badge is able to access the city-sized booth from July 19 through July 23.

Photo: Funko

They've also got a ton of show exclusives available to buy at Funkoville including all of the Jurassic Park 30th exclusives SYFY WIRE revealed a few weeks ago!

Hulu Animayhem: Enter The 2nd Dimenson

The Ford ThunderCougarFalconBird from Futurama. Photo: FUTURAMA | Season 2, Episode 10: Amy Goes Car Shopping | SYFY/SYFY Youtube

Hulu is going big with their experiential walk-through of all their adult animated hits. If you're an animation fan, this activation promises to use "2D drawing styles and optical illusions to create a 3D" experience featuring characters and sets from shows like Futurama, Solar Opposites, The Great North, American Dad, Family Guy, Archer, The Simpsons, and Bob's Burgers. There will be walk-throughs, photo stations, and a 55 ft. replica of Futurama's Planet Express building including the crash-landed delivery ship.

Located at the Bayfront Hotel parking lot from July 20 to 23, guests can access Hulu's Animayhem throughout the day.

Prime Video Good Omens After Dark

A photo for the Good Omens After Dark Experience featuring a snake wrapped around a sword between Michael Sheen and David Tennant. Photo: Amazon Prime

On the night of July 22 at Venue 808, The Prime After Dark House opens to fans 21+ for an adventure on the streets of Soho as seen in their series, Good Omens. You'll search for the missing archangel, Gabriel and who knows what else you'll see! RSVP ahead of time via #GoodOmensSDCC on social.

Step Into Jurassic Park Activation

Step Into Jurassic Park at SDCC 2023 Photo: Universal Products & Experiences and Amblin Entertainment

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park, fans can be part of the free, timed-entry event, "Step into Jurassic Park." Open July 21 and 22 at Luce Cielo, a standby line will be provided for attendees on a first-come, first-serve basis for Friday and Saturday from 2pm-7pm. Inside there will be exclusive merch, photo experiences, re-created scenes from the movie and food and water.

FX Outdoor Takeover

Photo: FX Networks

On of our favorite spaces for years at SDCC, FX returns to the lawn at The Hilton Bayfront Park which will be turned into a FX series playground. From July 20 to July 23, fans can play in the immersive installations for Shōgun, A Murder at the End of the World, the American Horror Story inspired AHS Wicked Wellness San Diego, and a What We Do in the Shadows Familiar Weekend. For more details, check out their website.

AMC's Anne Rice Immortal Universe Experience and Activation

Photo: ​AMC Networks

For fans of AMC's Interview with the Vampire series, AMC is rolling out their “The Street of Immortality” activation at the Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter Hotel terrace. The free event runs from July 20 to July 22 from 11am – 7pm. Per AMC, this New Orleans-inspired immersive experience will allow fans to walk through reproductions of sets from the first season, with photo ops along the way and souvenir collecting. There will be limited-edition premiums and a mocktail called “The Elixir of Immortality." Daily admission is limited.