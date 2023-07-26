Who is the better driver — Shrek or Po? We'll get an answer to that question very soon!

Wanna Get Behind the Wheel With Shrek? DreamWorks Reveals New Kart Racer and Trolls-Inspired Video Games

Who would be the better driver: a swamp-dwelling ogre or a butt-kicking panda? We'll get an answer to that question very soon when DreamWorks Animation releases its All-Star Kart Racing title for PC and major video game consoles.

The upcoming game features 20 characters culled from the cinematic worlds of Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, Trolls, The Boss Baby, How to Train Your Dragon, Megamind, and The Bad Guys.

Each vehicle — from Shrek's moss-covered set of wheels to Fiona's onion carnage — is themed after its driver and can be upgraded via a plethora of parts before tires hit pavement. Tracks include the Kingdom of Far Far Away (Shrek), Bergen Town (Trolls), the Spirit Realm (Kung Fu Panda), Baby Corp (The Boss Baby), the Central Park Zoo (Madagascar), and more.

Players will discover magical switches along each colorful route (said switches have the power to either shorten or extend paths). They'll also be encouraged to pick up hitchhiking Trolls for special power-ups and surprises. Several modes — Free Race, Cups, Challenge, and Time Trial — are included, with the game allowing for 8-person online and 4-player local split-screen.

Developed by Bamtang Games — in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms — and published by GameMill Entertainment, DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing is now available to pre-order from major retailers for $39.99.

A "Digital Deluxe Edition" is also in the works (priced at $49.99) and features a pair of fan favorite characters you won't find in the standard version: Master Oogway from Kung Fu Panda and Wolf from the Oscar-nominated Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

As Polygon notes, this is the fourth DreamWorks-inspired kart racer after Shrek Smash n’ Crash Racing (2006), Madagascar Kartz (2009), and DreamWorks Super Star Kartz (2011).

The animation studio also announced a second offering — DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue — which tasks the player with stopping "a melodic mastermind ... trying to alter the Trolls’ musical harmony forever," reads the official synopsis.

Poppy, Branch, Guy Diamond, and other recognizable heroes are available as playable options, but fans can also create their own Troll, choosing from a variety of different hairstyles, facial features, and outfits. Your upstanding 'do is the most reliable weapon in the game as you master the multifaceted art of "Hair-Jitsu." According to the release, "players can use their Trolls’ hair to whip it at enemies, twirl it to rise up and hover like a helicopter, and use it to grab, carry, swing, throw, and smash objects along an exciting quest."

That quest can be tackled solo or in local co-op with up to four players.

Featuring rhythm-based mini-games, environmental puzzles, and a soundtrack full of hit songs taken directly from the hit film franchise (a third entry releases this November), Trolls Remix Rescue is now available for pre-order at major retailers, starting at $49.99.

A "Digital Deluxe Edition" will become available at a later date (the bonus content and price point have yet to be announced). Petit Fabrik, the studio behind the award-winning 3D platformer Kukoos: Lost Pets, developed the game with input from Universal Games and Digital Platforms. GameMill Entertainment is the publisher.

Official release dates for each title have yet to be confirmed. Both will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

