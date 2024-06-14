Iconic Props from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial & Back to the Future Net Big Money at Auction

Some lucky Steven Spielberg fan is now able to ride through the streets of their neighborhood while pretending to rescue an adorable alien from the clutches of the government.

We have no idea who that person is, but they loved E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial enough to recently drop an impressive $52,000 on one of the custom bikes made for the film, Los Angeles-based Julien's Auctions confirmed this week.

Iconic Props from E.T. & Back to the Future Part II Nab Big Money at Auction

One of five identical bikes designed for Henry Thomas (aka Elliott) to use in the seminal sci-fi adventure, this particular 1981 Kuwahara BMX bicycle — built by Howie Cohen and Robert Cardoza of Everything Bicycles in Torrance, California — ultimately took center stage in the first E.T.-branded Kuwahara advertisement placed within the pages of BMX Action Magazine, circa July 1982.

While $52,000 is not an insignificant sum, it pales in comparison to the $2.56 million spent on a screen-used E.T. animatronic back in 2022. That auction was also hosted by Julien's, which sold a similar animatronic earlier this year for a more reasonable $635,000. The alien's creator, Carlo Rambaldi, received a visual effects Oscar for his work on the iconic film.

The aforementioned Elliott bike was put up for sale as part of the Hollywood Legends: Danger, Disaster, and Disco auction, which also included an E.T. Adventure animatronic from Universal Studios Japan ($22,750), two original theatrical posters ($1,170), and two mushroom props featured on the mothership at the start of the film. The faux fungi nabbed the lowest yield of the lot with just $650.

Julien's also offered up two pieces of memorabilia either used in or inspired by Back to the Future Part II, whose technological predictions of 2015 remain hot ticket items, despite the fact that they never came true.

The first was a replica of Marty's famous Mattel hoverboard signed by screenwriter/producer Bob Gale and four cast members: Michael J. Fox (Marty), Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown), Lea Thompson (Lorraine McFly), and Thomas Wilson (Biff Tannen). It nabbed $3,575. The second item, a screen-purposed version of the resizing jacket Marty dons to assume the identity of his son, took in a total of $32,500.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Back to the Future Part II are available to own from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.