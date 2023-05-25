Fast Saga Box Office Zooms Past $7 Billion Worldwide Less Than a Week After Release of Fast X

Universal's Fast & Furious franchise officially surpassed $7 billion at the global box office Thursday, effectively making it the fifth-highest grossing Hollywood franchise of all time less than a week after the release of Fast X (now playing in theaters everywhere).

The bulk of that figure comes from international markets, which have racked up an impressive $5.083 Billion in ticket sales over the last 22 years of the Fast Saga's life cycle. Domestically speaking, the F&F library stands at $1.946 Billion.

Deadline confirmed the news today, going on to add that the high-octane collection of 11 films produced since 2001 — including the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff — is only the fifth series in history to achieve this financial milestone. In addition, the Fast Saga has now tied with the Wizarding World catalogue "for the fewest number of movies to get to $7B in the Top 5."

"As international as it gets, the Fast & Furious franchise has morphed into a global phenomenon that has generated over 72% of its massive $7 Billion in theatrical revenue outside of the domestic market," Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst at Comscore, tells SYFY WIRE. "The series has reinvented itself over the years by adding new characters and mega-stars into the mix. Moreover, Universal and the creative teams have adapted to accommodate changing tastes and expanded the Fast universe to locations and over-the-top situations around the globe (and even outer space) with spectacular results. Despite generally receiving an 'out-of-gas' rating from critics, the Fast & Furious franchise must be given its due as one of the most consistently crowd-pleasing franchises in cinema history."

Deadline also brought the news of Universal Pictures becoming the first major studio (in conjunction with Focus Features) to cross $1 Billion at the North American box office this year. It's the fastest Universal has hit 10 figures in the last decade.

While Fast X was originally slated as the first chapter in a two-part finale, Vin Diesel recently seemed to confirm that he and the studio made the joint decision to extend the Fast Saga's last stretch of road across a trilogy. Louis Leterrier is getting back behind the wheel for Fast 11, whose script will come courtesy of co-writers Christina Hodson (The Flash) and Oren Uziel (The Cloverfield Paradox).

Fast X is now playing in theaters everywhere. Since opening last weekend, the film has made almost $350 million worldwide.

Relive a small portion of the Fast Saga with Furious 7 — now streaming now on Peacock. If you want to catch up on the full story, click right here for our nifty guide on where to stream the first nine installments (plus Hobbs & Shaw).