Fast X Star Sung Kang on What 'Justice for Han' Means Now

Fast & Furious fans have been crying "Justice for Han" for years, since the days when the character met a fiery end in Fast & Furious 6 at the hands of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). Now, Han (Sung Kang) and Shaw have met face-to-face, so what does the longtime fan battle cry mean in the wake of Fast X?

The "Justice for Han" movement among the fast fandom may have started when the character died, but it really picked up steam with Fate of the Furious, in which Deckard Shaw was welcomed into the Toretto family after rescuing Dom's (Vin Diesel) baby son, Little Brian. Since Shaw was the man who clearly killed off Han, fans wondered when the reckoning would finally come for his past sins. We seemingly got our wish at the end of F9, when a newly returned Han (his death was faked to provide cover for another mission) faced down Shaw in a post-credits scene, setting the stage for Fast X's showdown.

RELATED: Fast Saga Stars Joke About Han & Shaw's Reunion

We did indeed get our showdown in the latest film in the Fast Saga, but perhaps not in the context we expected. Han shows up at Shaw's door — alongside Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) — not to get revenge, but to get help, as the crew is running out of time and resources to battle Dante while trying to duck The Agency. Shaw has those resources, but of course, he immediately thinks Han is there to fight him over what happened before. It's a moment that changes the face of "Justice for Han," at least for Kang himself.

What does Fast X's Sung Kang say about 'Justice For Han'?

"We used the fighting backdrop to also create a teaching moment, in that Han could have went in there and just been like, 'OK, we're going to duke it out,'" Kang told Esquire. "But Han is trying to explain, 'I'm not here to fight, because you didn't kill anybody. You were set up to look like the bad guy, but you were used to help me disappear and raise my daughter and live in secrecy.' It was all a cover, so what is the justice that is being served here? To have that dialogue and fight, we used that and the mythology to give a definitive why. No longer is he a villain—he’s now part of the family, officially."

Related

But for Kang, it's not just about using that confrontation to let go of old grudges and give the fans a little bit of a subversion of what they thought they wanted. It's also about broadening the idea of "justice" within the franchise to focus on the larger fight, as Dom will need all the help he can get to face Dante in Fast & Furious 11.

"Because of what Dante has done, Dom now has to find revenge and justice for Han and the other friends and family members," Kang said. "So it's not just justice for Han. It's overall justice. I'm not giving anything away, because no one has talked to me — but I think the next title could even be Fast & Furious 11: Justice for Family. [Laughs.]"

The next film in the Fast Saga is set to hit theaters in 2025.

Fast X is now playing in theaters everywhere. Get your tickets here!