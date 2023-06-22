How Do You Go From Fast X to Super Mario Bros.? Composer Brian Tyler On Scoring 2023's Biggest Blockbusters

Tyler, who is now the seventh-highest grossing film composer of all time, describes the experience as "pretty wild."

Brian Tyler takes a well-deserved victory lap when we hop on the phone this week to discuss his recent film scores.

Over the last six months, the composer has seen his name attached to three giant blockbusters: Scream VI (Paramount Pictures), The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination Entertainment, Universal Pictures, and Nintendo), and Fast X (Universal Pictures).

“I’ve been really lucky with the films that I’ve done ... It’s ridiculous," he giddily confesses to SYFY WIRE. "Somehow I became a musician and this is what I do for my life. It’s still a 'pinch me' kind of situation."

The titles mentioned above have collectively brought in over $2 billion at the worldwide box office so far (in particular, Super Mario Bros. in is now the most lucrative video game adaptation ever), which officially makes Tyler the seventh-highest grossing movie composer in history after Hans Zimmer, John Williams, Michael Giacchino, James Newton Howard, Alan Silvestri, and Danny Elfman. Not bad company to keep.

Brian Tyler On Scoring The Super Mario Bros. Movie & Fast X

"It's pretty wild," he says when we bring up Mario and Fast X. "These are two things that have been with me for a long time, having scored Fast & Furious for a couple decades, and then Mario is just something that I grew up playing. The fact that the crowd’s responded and everything is really cool. I remember, of course, the last Mario movie tanking and [people were not fans of it], including myself. So it was really cool when I saw how seriously they were taking this to make it true to the experience of Mario."

He continues: "Writing music for both of these just felt incredible. Both of them are really challenging and both of them are wall-to-wall scores of very challenging music — technically and creatively. But those are really satisfying. And then when the audience takes in your movie and music, seeing those responses, it feels really good. It really does."

At the time of our call, Tyler is gearing up for production on Are We Dreaming, "a completely immersive audio-visual experience that explores the universe and our place in it through exhilarating and moving music and powerful imagery," reads the website description.

"I get to see it from another angle now, being behind the camera ... shooting on location and all over the world," the composer concludes. "This year has been crazy. Having these films come out — and Scream [VI] as well and then Yellowstone just killing it — and then being able to jump into the chair of the people that I work with all the time, directors, is a really cool way to divide the year. It's like the second half of the year begins...now."

