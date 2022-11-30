'The Last of Us': Posters reveal 'Fringe' star Anna Torv, 'S.H.I.E.L.D.' alum Gabriel Luna in HBO series

Meet the cast of The Last of Us ahead of the series launch next year.

The Last of Us Teaser Trailer Photo: The Last of Us | Official Teaser | HBO Max YouTube

There are a lot of highly anticipated genre shows coming to TV in 2023, but The Last of Us might just be lingering at the top of the list. Based on the acclaimed and beloved video game of the same name, and adapted for television by Chernobyl's Craig Mazin and the game's writer and creative director Neil Druckmann, the show promises a stylish, haunting look at survivors in a post-apocalyptic landscape, and now we can take a closer look at the characters who will populate the show's world.

On Wednesday, HBO and the show's official Twitter page dropped a new series of character posters to promote The Last of Us, featuring both characters we've already seen quite a bit in teaser footage and characters who've only previously been glimpsed and hinted at. If you're a fan of the game, then you know a lot of these names already. There's Joel (Pedro Pascal), the smuggler tasked with transporting a teenage girl across the country. There's Ellie (Bella Ramsey), the girl who might be humanity's last hope. And there's Sarah (Nico Parker), Joel's own daughter whose existence enhances his connection with Ellie.

But of course, there are many more key players in The Last of Us saga, and the character posters give us a better look at several of them. In the images below, you'll find Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. breakout Gabriel Luna as Joel's brother Tommy, Fringe fan favorite Anna Torv as Joel's smuggling partner Tess, Merle Dandridge as resistance movement leader Marlene, and Murray Bartlet and Nick Offerman as Bill and Frank, a pair of survivalists with a key role to play in Joel and Ellie's journey.

Check out all the character posters below:

The protector. Pedro Pascal is Joel. #TLOUnaCCXP pic.twitter.com/Ul45avbprp — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) November 30, 2022

The smuggler. Anna Torv is Tess. #TLOUnaCCXP pic.twitter.com/mKmSx4kXlv — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) November 30, 2022

The little brother. Keivonn Woodard is Sam. #TLOUnaCCXP pic.twitter.com/UewQc9QsI3 — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) November 30, 2022

The optimist. Murray Bartlett is Frank. #TLOUnaCCXP pic.twitter.com/w1mM1819wh — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) November 30, 2022

The daughter. Nico Parker is Sarah. #TLOUnaCCXP pic.twitter.com/ywbk0DlVpz — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) November 30, 2022

The Last of Us arrives on HBO in January, amid some very high expectations. There are, of course, major players both in front of and behind the camera for the series, including Mazin and Pascal, and Druckmann's involvement is enough to get any fan of the game more excited for the adaptation. But The Last of Us remains one of the most celebrated video game releases of the last decade, a game that's as emotional as it is thrilling. Living up to its reputation will be a tall order indeed, but if anyone can do it, it's this cast and this crew.

The Last of Us premieres Jan. 15 on HBO.

