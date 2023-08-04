How the Music For Fast X Set Up Its "Dark as F---" Cliffhanger Conclusion

"I really wanted to give it that cliffhanger feel. And it’s gonna be awesome. I can't wait for the next one."

The Fast Saga has quite a few narrative threads to resolve when the main story picks back up in theaters two years from now.

Largest among them is the ambiguous fate of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his son, Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry), as they stand at the bottom of a dam about to explode from charges set by villain Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa). Will the father and son duo survive their precarious Portuguese predicament, or will the sadistic Reyes get the revenge he's sought these last 10 years?

Fast X composer on scoring the movie's dark cliffhanger ending

"One the things I really love about this installment is that it ends completely dark," Fast X composer Brian Tyler admits to SYFY WIRE. "I remember that feeling when I first saw Empire Strikes Back. Like, 'Damn!' Something that I rarely get to do and in movies, especially in a big franchise movie, is end dark as f-ck. I love that it ends with a big question mark. I love that there's this element of me knowing what the public doesn't yet."

RELATED: How Fast X Composer Hinted at Hobbs’ Surprise Return, Tied Back to Tied Back to Fast Five

He continues: "The responsibility of the music weighs so much on my shoulders. I sometimes sit there in the room when I'm writing and I'm like, ‘Damn, whatever I'm writing now is going to be the thing that steers the gazillion people that are gonna watch this and lead people to wanting to see the next one' ... I really wanted to give it that cliffhanger feel. And it’s gonna be awesome. I can't wait for the next one. It’s gonna be really, really cool."

Jason Momoa as Dante in Fast X (2023). Photo: Peter Mountain / Universal Pictures

Currently slated for a wide theatrical bow in April 2025, Fast 11 (or, if you prefer, Fast X: Part II) will be preceded by a Hobbs-fronted adventure featuring the return of Dwayne Johnson, who made a surprise return to the franchise via Fast X's mid-credits stinger.

RELATED: Vin Diesel on Why Dwayne Johnson "Needed to Come Back" to Wrap Up Fast Saga

The fan favorite character played a pivotal role in the climax of Fast Five when he fired the fatal bullet into criminal kingpin Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), effectively incurring the wrath of Dante. When we ask if he'll be the one to provide the original score for Hobbs' solo outing, Mr. Tyler suddenly clams up, telling us he must "wait to go public on things" and can't comment one way or the other.

Fast X is now available to rent and/or purchase on digital platforms like Vudu and Apple TV. The film arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD this coming Tuesday — Aug. 8. Be sure to check back with us for regular updates on the movie's Peacock debut.

Relive a small part of the Fast Saga on Peacock with Furious 7 (2015).