How to Watch Nosferatu at Home Right Now

The home video edition of the film comes with a coffin-sized collection of bonus features, including an extended cut and director's commentary by Robert Eggers.

By Josh Weiss
Writer-director-producer Robert Eggers' terrifying take on Nosferatu is now available to watch at home via digital platforms, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced Tuesday. The film will arrive on physical media — i.e. 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD — Tuesday, February 18. Both the digital and physical editions come with a coffin full of bonus features, including an extended cut, a feature-length commentary from Eggers, a collection of deleted scenes, and several behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Lily-Rose Depp leads the piece as Ellen Hutter, a young woman stalked by an immortal vampire (Bill Skarsgård) in 1830s Europe.  Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Willem Dafoe co-star. To date, Nosferatu has grossed over $150 million at the worldwide box office, making it the biggest entry in Eggers' career so far.

"The folk vampire is not a suave dinner-coat-wearing seducer, nor a sparkling, brooding hero," Eggers explained in a statement around release, referencing his desire to harken back to the earliest mythology surrounding immortal bloodsuckers. "The folk vampire embodies disease, death, and sex in a base, brutal, and unforgiving way. This is the vampire I wanted to exhume for a modern audience."

How can you watch Nosferatu at home right now?

Nosferatu is now available to rent ($19.99) and/or purchase ($24.99) from digital platforms like Vudu and Apple TV.

Nosferatu home video bonus features

NOSFERATU Extended Cut

  • NOSFERATU: A MODERN MASTERPIECE – Explore the deepest, darkest depths of NOSFERATU with the actors and artists whose commitment and craftwork take the classic vampire epic to horrifying new heights.
  • BREATHING LIFE INTO A DREAM – Filmmaker Robert Eggers' lifelong dream becomes a startling cinematic nightmare as the actors collaborate on transformative performances to make his Gothic vision an astonishing reality.
  • BECOMING COUNT ORLOK – Practical makeup FX seamlessly meld with Bill Skarsgård's bold interpretation of Count Orlok to resurrect a villain whose unsettling appearance is both creepy and captivating.
  • CAPTURING THE MOOD – From sunlight, snowfall, and shadows to candlelight and complicated camera moves, see how each visually rich detail contributes to NOSFERATU's incredibly eerie atmosphere.
  • RECREATING 1838 – Open a virtual time capsule with production designer Craig Lathrop, whose intricately detailed sets immerse viewers in an entirely authentic world.
  • DRESSING THE PART – Whether accenting Count Orlok's otherworldliness or telling background tales through clothing, watch costume designer Linda Muir fashion distinct looks that extend each character's story.
  • THE END IS JUST THE BEGINNING – Visual effects supervisor Angela Barson and composer Robin Carolan enhance NOSFERATU’s nightmarish fantasy using stunning CGI and a breathtaking score.

DELETED SCENES

  • "Ellen at the Window"
  • "Harding’s Bedchamber/Dark Corridor"
  • "Behold, the Third Night"

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH WRITER/DIRECTOR ROBERT EGGERS

The poster for Nosferatu (2024).

Is Nosferatu streaming on Peacock?

The 2024 horror film Nosferatu will stream on Peacock later this year. Check back for details!

