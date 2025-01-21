What Does a Dead Transylvanian Nobleman Look Like? | Nosferatu in Theaters | SYFY

The home video edition of the film comes with a coffin-sized collection of bonus features, including an extended cut and director's commentary by Robert Eggers.

How to Watch Nosferatu at Home Right Now

Writer-director-producer Robert Eggers' terrifying take on Nosferatu is now available to watch at home via digital platforms, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced Tuesday. The film will arrive on physical media — i.e. 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD — Tuesday, February 18. Both the digital and physical editions come with a coffin full of bonus features, including an extended cut, a feature-length commentary from Eggers, a collection of deleted scenes, and several behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Lily-Rose Depp leads the piece as Ellen Hutter, a young woman stalked by an immortal vampire (Bill Skarsgård) in 1830s Europe. Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Willem Dafoe co-star. To date, Nosferatu has grossed over $150 million at the worldwide box office, making it the biggest entry in Eggers' career so far.

"The folk vampire is not a suave dinner-coat-wearing seducer, nor a sparkling, brooding hero," Eggers explained in a statement around release, referencing his desire to harken back to the earliest mythology surrounding immortal bloodsuckers. "The folk vampire embodies disease, death, and sex in a base, brutal, and unforgiving way. This is the vampire I wanted to exhume for a modern audience."

How can you watch Nosferatu at home right now? Nosferatu is now available to rent ($19.99) and/or purchase ($24.99) from digital platforms like Vudu and Apple TV.

Bring Nosferatu home and see the never-before-seen Extended Cut and exclusive bonus content including a six-part featurette https://t.co/sRxGTRTjtF pic.twitter.com/6pWFI2ZVHb — Nosferatu (@NosferatuFilm) January 21, 2025

Nosferatu home video bonus features

NOSFERATU Extended Cut

NOSFERATU: A MODERN MASTERPIECE – Explore the deepest, darkest depths of NOSFERATU with the actors and artists whose commitment and craftwork take the classic vampire epic to horrifying new heights.

– Explore the deepest, darkest depths of with the actors and artists whose commitment and craftwork take the classic vampire epic to horrifying new heights. BREATHING LIFE INTO A DREAM – Filmmaker Robert Eggers' lifelong dream becomes a startling cinematic nightmare as the actors collaborate on transformative performances to make his Gothic vision an astonishing reality.

– Filmmaker Robert Eggers' lifelong dream becomes a startling cinematic nightmare as the actors collaborate on transformative performances to make his Gothic vision an astonishing reality. BECOMING COUNT ORLOK – Practical makeup FX seamlessly meld with Bill Skarsgård's bold interpretation of Count Orlok to resurrect a villain whose unsettling appearance is both creepy and captivating.

– Practical makeup FX seamlessly meld with Bill Skarsgård's bold interpretation of Count Orlok to resurrect a villain whose unsettling appearance is both creepy and captivating. CAPTURING THE MOOD – From sunlight, snowfall, and shadows to candlelight and complicated camera moves, see how each visually rich detail contributes to NOSFERATU's incredibly eerie atmosphere.

– From sunlight, snowfall, and shadows to candlelight and complicated camera moves, see how each visually rich detail contributes to incredibly eerie atmosphere. RECREATING 1838 – Open a virtual time capsule with production designer Craig Lathrop, whose intricately detailed sets immerse viewers in an entirely authentic world.

– Open a virtual time capsule with production designer Craig Lathrop, whose intricately detailed sets immerse viewers in an entirely authentic world. DRESSING THE PART – Whether accenting Count Orlok's otherworldliness or telling background tales through clothing, watch costume designer Linda Muir fashion distinct looks that extend each character's story.

– Whether accenting Count Orlok's otherworldliness or telling background tales through clothing, watch costume designer Linda Muir fashion distinct looks that extend each character's story. THE END IS JUST THE BEGINNING – Visual effects supervisor Angela Barson and composer Robin Carolan enhance NOSFERATU’s nightmarish fantasy using stunning CGI and a breathtaking score.

DELETED SCENES

"Ellen at the Window"

"Harding’s Bedchamber/Dark Corridor"

"Behold, the Third Night"

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH WRITER/DIRECTOR ROBERT EGGERS