It's a Sonic multiverse in trailer for Netflix's 'Sonic Prime'

We're living in a new golden age of Sonic the Hedgehog media thanks to the success of the Sonic movies, which means a new animated series almost feels like a given at this point. Now, that new series is finally here, and it's combining some old-school SEGA aesthetics with a multiversal story that leaves lots of room to play with the franchise.

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Sonic Prime, its new animated series set in the world of Sonic, on Thursday morning, and revealed that viewers can expect quite a dose of variety when it comes to the title character and his cast of allies and enemies. It all begins with Sonic (Deven Mack) and his crew infiltrating yet another evil scheme hatched by Eggman (Brian Drummond), who just happens to be in possession of something called the "Paradox Prism." When Sonic rushes in to battle his nemesis a little too quickly, he accidentally breaks the prism, sending himself and his friends hurtling through time and space.

When Sonic wakes up, he finds himself in another world, which is just one of many new worlds in what's now known as the "Shatterverse." With the fate of the whole universe at stake, Sonic has to race against all of time and space to reunite all of existence and return to his "prime" universe, even though his friends don't seem to remember who he is anymore.

Check out the trailer below:

RELATED: The 7 best Sonic the Hedgehog video games from every era

Hailing from SEGA, WildBrain, and Ben 10 creators Man of Action Entertainment, Sonic Prime seems to be packing some serious Saturday morning cartoon energy, while also building plenty of chances to change things up right into the structure of the show. With each new world in the Shatterverse, Sonic will meet new versions of his friends and his enemies, all of whom have different abilities and styles than they do in any other world. That means every episode gives viewers something new, while the series never strays away from the core appeal of Sonic.

Sonic Prime also stars Ashleigh Ball as Tails, Shannon Chan-Kent as Amy Rose, Adam Nurada as Knuckles, Kazumi Evans as Rouge, and Ian Hanlin as both Shadow and Big the Cat. The series premieres Dec. 15 on Netflix.

Looking for more animated action? DreamWorks' The Bad Guys is now streaming on Peacock.