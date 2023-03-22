Keanu Reeves on why 'John Wick' action still feels fresh

Ever wonder why the action in the John Wick franchise (the first three films are now streaming on Peacock!) is consistently awesome? The answer is pretty simple: longtime director Chad Stahelski got his start in Hollywood as a stunt performer and coordinator. The dude knows how to properly stage a fight scene.

Keanu Reeves, who originally worked alongside Stahelski on The Matrix trilogy overseen by the Wachowskis, praised the filmmaker as a cinematic "visionary" during a guest appearance on The Tonight Show on Thursday evening. "[He's] very inventive and really wants to create different kinds of environments or ways in the storytelling for the action," Reeves said.

RELATED: Ian McShane's grandson apparently tried to pitch fifth 'John Wick' movie to Keanu Reeves

With Chapter 4 arriving in theaters everywhere next weekend, the actor provided a light synopsis of what fans can expect from the hotly-anticipated sequel. "I'm looking for my personal freedom," Reeves said of John's upcoming war with the High Table.

This looming battle includes a daring mission to reclaim the bling our stalwart hero sliced off and gave to The Elder (Saïd Taghmaoui) in Parabellum. "It starts with trying to get my ring back, but that doesn't work so well. So then I get a little angry ... There's a whole bunch of new characters. We're opening up the world of the High Table."

Watch Keanu Reeves and Jimmy Fallon talk John Wick 4 on The Tonight Show:

Written by Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) and Michael Finch (Predators), Chapter 4 also stars Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Bill Skarsgård (Barbarian), Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), Shamier Anderson (Invasion), Lance Reddick (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), Rina Sawayama (Turn up Charlie), Scott Adkins (Section 8), Clancy Brown (Cowboys & Aliens), and Ian McShane (American Gods).

Stahelski is a producer with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Reeves executive produced the Lionsgate blockbuster alongside Louise Rosner, David Leitch, and Michael Paseornek.

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits the big screen next Friday, March 24. Click here to purchase tickets for the film, which currently holds an incredibly fresh score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (the highest rating of the entire franchise).

While a fifth installment is still up in the air, the action-oriented franchise will continue to expand in two spinoff projects: Ballerina (an upcoming film directed by Underworld alum, Len Wiseman) and The Continental, a prequel series coming to Peacock. The latter is set to explore how a young Winston (played by Colin Woodell) became the manager of the assassin-friendly hotel in the 1970s.

Refresh yourself on all the puppy snuggles and gunplay with the first three John Wick movies — now streaming on Peacock. New episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC. All episodes of the current season are now streaming on Peacock.