Why does M3GAN wear sunglasses if she's a robot? Director Gerard Johnstone has an answer

It's got nothing to do with UV rays ruining her corneas, we can tell you that much.

Robots do not have corneas and, therefore, cannot be harmed by looking directly into the sun. It's simple science, really.

So why does M3GAN rock a pair of dope-ass shades in the Universal movie that bears her name? Director Gerard Johnstone actually has an answer, if you can believe it. Sitting down with Empire for the magazine's June 2023 issue (now on sale), the filmmaker provided an intriguing, in-universe explanation for the eponymous machine's choice in fashionable eyewear.

"I asked the costume designer, 'Could you get me a cool pair of sunglasses?' And everyone was like, 'Why would a robot wear sunglasses?'" Johnstone recalled. "But if we're making this toy that has to justify its price, the toy itself had to be iconic."

Written by Akela Cooper (Malignant), the breakout horror film stars Allison Williams (Get Out) as Gemma, a gifted toy company roboticist who achieves a breakthrough in sentient technology that could net billions of dollars on the consumer market. Things don't go according to plan, however, when the promising new invention starts murdering people in the name of protecting Gemma's 8-year-old niece, Cady (The Haunting of Hill House's Violet McGraw).

Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace), Jen Van Epps (Cowboy Bebop), Lori Dungey (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, extended edition), and Stephane Garneau-Monten (Straight Forward) round out the principal cast.

Jason Blum and James Wan co-produced the feature, which was executive-produced by Williams, Mark Katchur (Whiplash), Ryan Turek (Halloween Ends), Michael Clear (Malignant), Judson Scott (The Curse of La Llorona), Adam Hendricks (Black Christmas), and Greg Gilreath (Vengeance).

Both the unrated and theatrical versions of M3GAN are now available to stream on Peacock. If you are a devoted collector of physical media, the film can now be purchased on DVD and Blu-Ray.

Throughout its theatrical run, M3GAN garnered widespread praise and nearly $200 million at the global box office. A direct sequel — entitled M3GAN 2.0 — is currently in development and slated for a big screen debut in early 2025. Johnstone will return to direct, with Allison Williams and Violet McGraw reprising Gemma and Cady, respectively.

Looking for even more killer doll fun? Check out SYFY's Chucky series — the first season of which is now streaming on Peacock. The hit series (based on the long-running Child's Play film franchise) was recently picked up for a third season.