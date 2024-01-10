M3GAN Star Violet McGraw "Very Excited" to Start Working on Sequel 2.0

M3GAN's friend 'till the end can't wait to get back on set for the techno-slasher sequel.

Recently catching up with DiscussingFilm on the red carpet of the Astra Film Awards — where, fun fact, M3GAN took home a win for Best Horror Feature — actress Violet McGraw said that she's "very excited" to start filming the aptly-titled M3GAN 2.0.

The M3GAN sequel is about to start production

The follow-up is currently slated for a big screen rollout in early 2025 by way of Universal Pictures and the joint production banner operated by big-time horror mavens James Wan and Jason Blum. "I am literally dying to know what happens," Violet added. "I'm just looking forward to being reunited with all of the cast and crew. I think it's gonna be another great experience."

McGraw's older sister, Madeleine, also let slip that the production is just about to start, which means the siblings will have to spend some time apart. "I'm so sad because she's gonna be going away soon," she said with a pout. Fittingly enough, though, Madeleine has her own Blumhouse sequel in the works: The Black Phone 2 (scheduled to hit theaters next summer).

(from left) Cady (Violet McGraw), M3GAN and Gemma (Allison Williams) in M3GAN, directed by Gerard Johnstone. Photo: Universal Studios

Who will star in M3GAN 2.0, the sequel to M3GAN? Right now, Violet McGraw and Allison Williams are the only confirmed cast members for the sophomore chapter, which will continue the story of gifted roboticist Gemma (Williams) and her orphaned niece, Cady (McGraw). If we had to guess, we'd say Jenna Davis is also on board to reprise the voice of M3GAN herself.

Speaking of, Davis was present to accept the Astra Award for Best Horror Feature alongside McGraw. "One of the best lines from the film is, 'It's insane, right?!' And I think that was definitely what we would say to describe this experience and just all the love for the film," she said onstage.

As for what the story is about, it doesn't take a sophisticated microprocessor to figure out that the duo are once again squaring off with a murderous artificial intelligence. Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) is back as director and armed with a script from returning writer Akela Cooper (Malignant). Wan and Blum are producing.

“It’s early yet, but M3GAN is coming back in a big way," Wan teased in late 2023. "The first film came just at the right time [when concerns about AI were mounting], and we’re definitely leaning into that on the next one. We’re exploring the AI universe even further.”

The first movie turned out to be one of the biggest genre surprises of 2023, netting widespread acclaim (it currently holds a near-perfect 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes) and $180 million at the global box office. In addition, M3GAN landed a pair of Saturn Award nominations for Best Science Fiction Film and Best Younger Performer in a Film (McGraw).

When is M3GAN 2.0 going to be released in theaters? As of this writing, M3GAN 2.0 is still on track for a wide theatrical debut on January 17, 2025.

M3GAN is now available to purchase from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.