Netflix reveals first footage of Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' in mega-trailer for 2023 movie slate

The good news? We have our first look at Rebel Moon. The bad news? It doesn't drop until the end of the year.

Netflix started the new year off right this morning with a sneak peek at its jam-packed slate of original film content for 2023.

That'd be a mega-trailer chock full of never-before-seen footage taken from a slew of upcoming genre projects, including Zack Snyder's space epic, Rebel Moon; Millie Bobby Brown-led fantasy adventure, Damsel; David Fincher's globe-trotting assassin flick, The Killer; post-apocalyptic thriller, Leave the World Behind; '70s throwback, They Cloned Tyrone; the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston-fronted sequel to Murder Mystery; and more.

"This year it’s all about epic new worlds, movie stars and returning favorites, all directed by the world’s best filmmakers," reads the official release. "We’re talking action blockbusters, rom-coms, comedies, sci-fi, fantasy, crime thrillers, new installments of beloved franchises – there’s something for every mood."

Take a look for yourself:

Rebel Moon — which isn't scheduled to bow until the very end of the year — is one of Netflix's biggest gambles to date. The hope is that Snyder's ambitious follow-up to Army of the Dead (and its spinoff projects) can launch a juggernaut sci-fi film franchise all its own that could rival the likes of Star Wars.

Inspired by Seven Samurai, the movie centers around a peaceful colony on the edge of space that must take up arms against the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Alfonso Herrera, Stuart Martin, Staz Nair, Sky Yang, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, and Charlotte Maggi co-star.

The genre titles and release dates are as follows:

Jung_E (Jan. 20)

We Have a Ghost (Feb. 24)

Murder Mystery 2 (March 31)

The Mother (May 12)

Extraction 2 (June 16)

They Cloned Tyrone (July 21)

Heart of Stone (Aug. 11)

Lift (Aug. 25)

Damsel (Oct. 13)

The Killer (Nov. 10)

Leo (Nov. 22)

Leave the World Behind (Dec. 8)

Rebel Moon (Dec. 22)

Spaceman (fall 2023)

Monkey Man (TBD)

Kill Boksoon (TBD)

Chupa (TBD)

Nimona (TBD)

The Monkey King (TBD)

Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film (TBD)

The Archies (TBD)

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (TBD)

