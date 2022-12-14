Fight for glory at the edge of the world in 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2 trailer

There was a time when the only Viking you were likely to encounter was Hagar the Horrible, in the Sunday Funnies, but in recent years Vikings have seen a surge of popularity. From Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to the reimagined Norse mythos of the MCU, Vikings are popping up everywhere. They even have a starring role in History’s Vikings (now streaming on Peacock!), which ran for six seasons between 2013 and 2020, following the exploits of Ragnar Lodbrok, a legendary Norse hero, and his sons.

The story continues with Vikings: Valhalla, a sequel set 100 years after the events of Vikings in the early 11th century. It follows the adventures of other legendary Vikings Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, and Harald Sigurdsson. Season 1 took us through the Battle of Kattegat and left our heroes adrift, fugitives in their own land, and their destinies altered. But maybe not forever, as the new Season 2 trailer suggests.

Check it out:

RELATED: Critics praise 'The Northman' as most accurate (and bloody) Viking movie of all time

Jeb Stuart, the creative mind behind Die Hard and The Fugitive, returns with eight new episodes when Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla hits Netflix next month. In Season 2, our trio of primary characters will have to reckon with what’s happened and what to do next.

“At the end of Season 1, these three characters who we’ve come to sort of hopefully know and love, their worlds are all a little uprooted and the world is a little uprooted. Kattegat’s changed hands, it’s all at boiling points. So yeah, these characters have been pushed to their extremes,” said Vikings: Valhalla star Leo Suter, in conversation with People.

Of course, history is constantly being rewritten and that’s especially true in historical fiction, so there’s no telling what the series has in store for us in its second season. That said, the trailer does offer a few hints. There will be ships and shields, bounty hunters, and a fight for the throne, all set against the backdrop of the frigid Scandinavian winter. And there’s sure to be plenty of violence as our heroes fight, both for blood and for profit, in a journey to rebuild their legacy.

Leif tells Harald that fortune favors the bold and that’s true, but sometimes what it favors you with is death. Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla arrives Jan. 12, 2023 on Netflix.

Looking for more Vikings? Check out all six seasons of Vikings on Peacock, or The Northman on digital from Universal.