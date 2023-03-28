'Quantum Leap' producer promises all our questions will be answered in Season 1 finale

It's not a leap to say you won't have to travel too far into the future to get answers to some of the burning questions you've had while watching the Quantum Leap revival. In fact, you'll get some clarity in this coming Monday's season finale. At least, that's what the sci-fi show's executive producer is promising.

Some of those biggest questions revolve around Richard Martinez (Walter Perez), the mystery leaper who stabbed Ben Song (Raymond Lee) in the neck in episode 16, leaving him for dead until he's able to get help. As for whose bidding Martinez is doing, Quantum Leap executive producer Dean Georgaris told TVLine recently that "all of the questions that were posed at the beginning of the season will all be answered at the end of the season in a way that I think will satisfy everyone."

RELATED: Ben finally reaches his future destination in the penultimate ‘Quantum Leap’ of Season 1

Georgaris also told TVLine that every time Martinez showed up on the show, he offered a bit more insight to viewers on what he's all about. "The mythology of the original show is there was a group of Evil Leapers who leapt to do bad,” the executive producer said, referencing the original series that ran from 1989 to 1993. "What’s interesting about what’s happened now is Martinez leaps to do good and he just stabbed our hero. That gets into the 'everybody is the hero of their own story.' We wanted to play with this notion of, Martinez looks evil to us, but based on what he knows and where he’s coming from, is he just a man on the mission who will do anything?’"

The EP also addressed, at this past weekend's WonderCon 2023 event, the fact that it appears the team's AI computer Ziggy is the mole. Georgaris said on a panel, where SYFY WIRE was in attendance, that they got to that point after one of the writers pointed out that “our present is actually someone else’s past, and that the Ziggy that we use continues on in the future."

"Mole is an interesting term," Georgaris added. "We assume that if someone’s a leak of information, we think linearly, we think mole. We don’t think Quantum Leap world, which could just be, ‘Oh yeah, Ziggy just checked Ziggy’s records.'"

With Season 2 getting the go-ahead all the way back in December, the show has already wrapped filming Episode 4 of the upcoming installment. "We took advantage [of] the early renewal and we didn’t take much of a break,” Georgaris told TVLine. "We decided that you don’t get a chance that often in television, so let’s make the most of it."

Until Season 2 arrives, there's still one more episode of NBC's Quantum Leap to catch this coming Monday at 10 p.m. ET. Or, stream it next-day on Peacock.