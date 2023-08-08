Is Fast Saga's Dominic Toretto Stronger Than Superman? Reddit Takes Up Hilarious Debate

Forget Doomsday — let's see how the Man of Steel fares against the power of family.

He's faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound...so long as he's behind the wheel of a Dodge Charger.

In a hilarious post that has racked up close to 10,000 upvotes, Reddit user Beard_Of_Serpico asked the internet community if it considers Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto (of Fast Saga fame) stronger than Superman.

Tyrese Gibson's Roman Pearce pretty much wondered the same thing in F9 when he almost shattered the fourth wall by pointing out that the gang gets away with some truly insane sh** with barely a scratch to show for it. Mind you, this was not long before he and Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges) blasted off into a space in a Pontiac Fiero.

The Man of Steel may have our yellow sun, but Dom's got something even better on his side: family.

Reddit debate: Is Dom Toretto stronger than Superman?

"He has superhuman strength, able to throw grown men 20 feet in to the air," reads Beard_Of_Serpico's argument. "He collapses a parking garage by stomping his foot, he can rip off car doors with his bare hards, lift up cars which must weigh 2000 pounds, and is able to beat 10 men on his own in a fist fight (Fast 9). He can survive car crashes (one time off of a mountain) with only a little bit of blood on his face. Secret government agencies hire him because he's the only man for the job. He's also a master mechanic and he able to drive any vehicle with the skill and reflexes of a fighter pilot. Is he a secret superhero or an alien?"

Fellow user Apathicary commented that Dom and the rest of the Fast & Furious family members "are ALL Looney Tunes characters at this point." The reply has over 7,000 upvotes. Kjeldorthunder theorized that the franchise's bonkers upping of the ante is actually "a secret D20 Modern RPG campaign. Each movie they have gained a level."

Top-Boss- echoed that sentiment, writing that it would be utter lunacy to try and recapture the grounded realism of the earlier entries. "It's a live action anime/soap opera/D&D campaign. Escalating everything is kind of the point."

Meanwhile, Early_Machine_6668 played devil's advocate, arguing that Dom's exploits are no more unbelievable than John Wick's. "Guy gets hit by cars, falls off of high places easily with zero damage."

Fast X is now available to purchase on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. Be sure to check back with us for regular updates on the movie's Peacock debut. The movie is the fourth highest-grossing release of the year so far with over $700 million worldwide.

A Hobbs-fronted adventure (featuring the return of Dwayne Johnson's fan favorite DSS agent) will bridge the narrative gap between Fast X and Fast 11 (aka Fast X: Part II). The latter is tentatively scheduled to premiere in April 2025.

