Watch: Jacob Batalon isn't your usual blood-sucker in SDCC trailer for SYFY's 'Reginald the Vampire'

Spider-Man vet Jacob Batalon grows fangs and develops a taste for blood in the first teaser trailer for SYFY's Reginald the Vampire television series. Arriving on our screens this October, the latest project (inspired by Johnny B. Truant's subversive collection of Fat Vampire novels) stars Batalon as Reginald Andres, a put-upon purveyor of slushy beverages who starts to come his own when he's bitten on the neck by members of the undead.

Like his best friend in another part of the multiverse, Peter Parker, he gains superhuman abilities that he immediately puts to the test. Note to self: don't ever approach a random stranger on the street and request to feast on their blood for 25 bucks. While he doesn't fit the traditional beauty standards of the other stuck-up vampires, Reginald still has plenty to offer the world. There's just one little problem: a bloodsucking chieftain wants to drive a wooden stake through his heart.

"I love that we truly make sure that we let people know that we're poking fun at those people, that the real story is about Reginald and not vampirism," Batalon, who serves as an executive producer, recently explained to Entertainment Weekly. "Reginald is a person who can be overlooked as just another person, and people don't really care to look behind the curtain. The fact that he has been judged by people and has gone through all these negative things in his life puts him in a place where he has accepted his fate."

Watch the trailer — which premiered during San Diego Comic-Con — below:

Marguerite Hanna (Ashley Weeks), Mandela Van Peebles (Mayor of Kingstown), Em Haine (Fargo), Aren Buchholz (Supernatural), Savannah Basley (SurrealEstate), and Georgia Waters (Siren) co-star. Showrunner Harley Peyton, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock, and Peter Emerson are also executive producers.

"Harley being a really great writer, and all this team of writers, I feel like they’ve absolutely turned the story into something so much more relatable to today’s societal views," Batalon told Variety over the spring. "And I think that’s a very important aspect. So it was interesting to read the source of what Reginald was. A lot of the books [are] about the societal stigma of not being a prototypical leading man type and we put that on its head. We sort of normalize the fact that I’m not a typical white guy who’s buff and tall and blonde, and all that stuff. I think that’s a great thing."

Reginald the Vampire premieres on SYFY Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET (right after the Season 2 premiere of Chucky).

Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2022.