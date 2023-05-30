Renfield: Nic Cage Horror Comedy to Hit Peacock on June 9

Bring Nicolas Cage's batty (that's a double entendre) into the comfort of your own home.

Missed Renfield in theaters? Not a problem, dear reader!

The horror-action-comedy romp featuring Nicolas Cage's batty take on Count Dracula (sorry for the lame play on words there) is officially coming to Peacock next Friday — June 9 — the streaming service announced today. Fans can sink their recently-sharpened fangs into digital and physical copies of the movie three days earlier on Tuesday, June 6.

The hilariously-dubbed "Dracula Sucks Edition" coming to Blu-Ray and DVD delivers a coffin full of bonus goodies, included deleted scenes, alternate takes, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and a commentary track. See below for a complete list:

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Alternate Takes

Dracula UnCaged

"Monsters & Men: Behind the Scenes of Renfield

Stages of Rejuvenation

Flesh & Blood

Fighting Dirty

The Making of a Deleted Scene: Renfield's Dance!

Feature Commentary with Producer Samantha Nisenboim, Screenwriter Ryan Ridley, and Crew

A rollicking twist on Bram Stoker's seminal contribution to the world of literary horror, the film shines the fanged spotlight onto the character of R.M. Renfield (played by X-Men alum Nicholas Hoult), long-abused servant of the most famous vampire in history.

After nearly a century of providing his master with fresh victims to drain of blood, Renfield comes to realize that he is stuck in a highly toxic relationship. Teaming up with a traffic cop looking to rid her city of deep-rooted corruption (Awkwafina), the eponymous hero sets out to end Dracula's reign of terror and dismantle a multi-generational crime empire in one fell swoop. Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Adrian Martinez (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty), and Shohreh Aghdashloo (House of Sand and Fog) co-star.

Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) conceived of the screen story, which served as the basis for a screenplay penned by Ryan Ridley (Rick and Morty). The project marks the second live-action effort from director Chris McKay, whose resume also includes The LEGO Batman Movie and The Tomorrow War. Kirkman and McKay produced the film alongside David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst. Samantha Nisenboim was an executive producer.

Craving even more vampire shenanigans? Check out SYFY's Reginald the Vampire, which is set to return later this year for a second season. Or head on over to Peacock, where Vampire Academy is now in session. And that's not all! Universal Pictures will release a second Dracula-inspired movie — Last Voyage of the Demeter — into theaters this August.