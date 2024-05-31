Summer is the perfect time to book a thrilling getaway to Universal Orlando Resort with a new ticket deal.

Seize the Summer with Universal Orlando Resort’s Best Deal on Tickets Yet

The start of summer means it’s time to start planning those family vacations. Some of those often include amusement parks and family friendly activities so there’s never a dull moment.

Universal Orlando Resort just rolled out an exciting new ticket deal that offers guests two free days of admission with the purchase of a three-day ticket.

Here’s what you get with the new ticket deal, plus a sneak peek at some new attractions.

What does the new Universal Orlando Resort ticket deal include?

This promotion is available now in the U.S. and Canada. Residents can take advantage of the deal that provides five days of thrilling adventures at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure for the price of a three-day ticket, starting at just $255.99 per adult plus tax. Guests can also upgrade to include Universal Volcano Bay water theme park for the ultimate tropical escape. To complement the theme park excitement, Universal Orlando’s hotels are offering special deals, including a 20% discount on stays of four or more nights.

Guests can also opt to upgrade their tickets to include Universal Volcano Bay, a water theme park designed for both relaxation and excitement.

What else is there to do at Universal Orlando Resort?

There are more than 60 exhilarating experiences across its theme parks to explore. Five days of admission will allow ample time to explore all the attractions. Whether it's causing mischief with the Minions in Illumination’s Minion Land, racing alongside a Velociraptor pack on the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, or flying through the Forbidden Forest on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, there’s something for every member of the family.

New attractions at Universal Orlando Resort?

Starting June 14, Universal Orlando will unveil a host of new experiences, including DreamWorks Land, inspired by beloved characters from Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda. Visitors can also enjoy the new nighttime lagoon show, CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular, and Hogwarts Always, a castle projection show in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade. Additionally, on July 3, Universal Studios Florida will debut its largest daytime parade, the Universal Mega Movie Parade, bringing iconic film characters to life.

For more details and to book the “Get 2 Days Free with a 2-Park, 3-Day Ticket” offer, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com.