SYFY's Leprechaun Movie Marathon Set for St. Patrick's Day 2024

Everything you need to know to strike fright flick gold on SYFY this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

What’s little, green, and greedy — and gleefully prone to committing slasher-movie violence if you dare come near his cherished pot o’ gold? Yep, with this weekend’s approach of St. Patrick’s Day, SYFY is searching for horror at the rainbow’s end with a full, day-long binge that features all eight freaky fright flicks in the treasured, terrifying Leprechaun franchise.

Starting at 9:30 a.m. ET on St. Patrick’s Day (Sunday, March 17) and continuing right into the wee lil’ hours on Monday, the annual movie-marathon tradition will take over SYFY once again, with the original 1993 classic that started it all (you know, the one with Jennifer Aniston!) claiming prime-time TV real estate on Sunday evening.

Which Leprechaun movies is SYFY showing on St. Patrick’s Day?

Fans of the creepy, campy film series can conveniently cover all eight Leprechaun titles over the course of a single scary St. Patrick’s Day on SYFY. But just in case your schedule takes you elsewhere this year, the first seven movie installments are also available to stream on Peacock anytime throughout the entire month of March.

Even without Aniston’s now-legendary appearance in her early-career, pre-Friends acting days as the original Leprechaun’s intrepid Tory Redding, the franchise has never lacked for nostalgic star power. Screen icon Warwick Davis (Willow, the Star Wars and Harry Potter franchises) does the dastardly honors as the series’ titular imp in all but two of the series’ feature films (2014's Leprechaun: Origins and 2018's Leprechaun Returns).

As luck would have it, we’ve got the full rundown of when each Leprechaun film will be airing on SYFY this weekend. Scroll below to check out all the airtimes for the full St. Patrick’s Day movie marathon lineup… and make sure your weekend binging attire includes at least a little bit of green.

SYFY’s Leprechaun movie marathon schedule (the 2024 edition)

The Leprechaun (Warwick Davis) appears in Leprechaun 4: In Space (1997). Photo: Leprechaun 4: In Space (7/9) Movie CLIP - Flattening Harold (1997) HD/Movieclips YouTube

Sunday, March 17

9:30 a.m. ET — Leprechaun: Back 2 Tha Hood

11:32 a.m. ET — Leprechaun V: In The Hood

1:37 p.m. ET — Leprechaun 4: In Space

3:42 p.m. ET — Leprechaun III

5:47 p.m. ET — Leprechaun II

7:47 p.m. ET — Leprechaun

9:47 p.m. ET — Leprechaun: Origins

11:40 p.m. ET — Leprechaun Returns

Monday, March 18

1:40 a.m. ET — Leprechaun: Back 2 Tha Hood

6 a.m. ET — Leprechaun II

8 a.m. ET — Leprechaun III

Watch Leprechaun on Peacock all month long

Leprechaun (1993) Photo: Leprechaun (7/11) Movie CLIP - Ring Around the Rosey (1993) HD/Movieclips YouTube

While we wait for more news about the upcoming reported Leprechaun movie revival from Milk Teeth director Felipe Vargas, there’s plenty of Leprechaun lore to catch up with on Peacock this month. Just hit up the bird app to stream the franchise’s first seven movies (starting here with the original Leprechaun, of course) at your convenience all throughout the month of March.

Not a Peacock subscriber yet? No worries — getting in the streaming loop couldn’t be simpler. Peacock has two monthly subscription plans to choose from: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you’re a student, you’re especially in luck, thanks to a sweet Peacock deal that even gets you in on the Premium plan for just $1.99 for a whole year.

We’d call that the kind of deal that’s even rarer than finding that elusive four-leaf clover — so hit up Peacock and let the binging games begin!