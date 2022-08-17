'The Twilight Saga: New Moon’ director says he turned down 'Twi-hard' Taylor Swift's cameo request

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

There are a lot of Twilight fans out there, and one of them is apparently the superstar singer Taylor Swift. Swift was such a fan, according to The Twilight Saga: New Moon director Chris Weitz, that she even asked him for a cameo in the film.

“Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard, and Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time, and he said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie, not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard,'” Weitz said on the podcast The Twilight Effect with Ashley Green and Melanie Howe (via The Hollywood Reporter).

It doesn't sound like Swift was all that picky about what part she'd play, either. According to Weitz, their mutual agent said that she’d be happy playing “someone at the cafeteria or the diner” because she just wanted to be a character in the Twilight universe.

Weitz, however, decided against having Swift show up in 2009’s The Twilight Saga: New Moon — the second movie in the Twilight trilogy — because he was worried her cameo would be too much of a distraction from the drama between Bella, Jacob, and Edward.

“The hardest thing for me was to be like, the moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything,” Weitz said. “I kick myself for it too, because I was like, ‘Wow, I could’ve been hanging out with Taylor Swift. We could have been friends.'”

Weitz says he still has some second thoughts about the move. “She must have been like, ‘Who is this jerk?’” he said. “But sometimes you make decisions thinking this is for the best of the film.”

