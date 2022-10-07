The best cosplay from Day 2 of NYCC 2022: Doctor Strange, She-Hulk & more

Cosplayers at New York Comic Con in the Javitz Center on October 7, 2022.

Cosplayers at New York Comic Con in the Javitz Center on October 7, 2022. Photo: Grace Dumdaw/SYFY

We’re getting into the thick of New York Comic Con 2022, and SYFY WIRE was on hand for Friday — Day 2 — to seek out the coolest cosplay at the Javitz Convention Center.

Our photographer spotted plenty of ambitious looks, including one of the coolest Doctor Strange styles you’ll find anywhere, Catwoman, She-Hulk, Lebowski Thor, a few Jedi heroes, the full family of the Incredibles and a whole lot more.

Check out the Day 2 cosplay by clicking through the gallery below:

In case you missed Day 1, you can find that gallery here.

As for NYCC, the event has brought plenty of cool news and headlines in the genre space. SYFY took over the con on Friday with Chucky and Reginald the Vampire first looks (including a hilarious feud between Chucky and co-star Devon Sawa); we learned more about Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix’s series The Midnight Club; the long-awaited Teen Wolf movie finally landed a release date; and Amazon gave us a sneak peek at the Sauron-tastic season finale of The Rings of Power.

SYFY WIRE will be on hand all weekend, so be sure to follow along for the latest from our NYCC 2022 coverage.