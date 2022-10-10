'The Boys' debuts first look at two new Supes in Season 4: Firecracker and Sister Sage

Season 4 of The Boys has only been in active production for about two months, but fans already have their first look at a pair of new Supes: Sister Sage (Susan Hayward) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry). The official Twitter account for the hit Amazon series described Sage as being "a thousand steps ahead" of everyone else, while declaring that Firecracker "has a short fuse."

Showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke previously described them as "some of the best and craziest ever written for The Boys. You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified & a tiny bit nauseous. WELCOME TO THE FAMILY, YOU GUYS." Both characters were confirmed back in early August — along with the news that Cameron Crovetti (who plays Ryan, the bastard son of Homelander and Becca Butcher) had been promoted to a regular player. Several weeks later, word came down of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's involvement in a top-secret mystery role after several years of Kripke wanting to bring him aboard.

Meet Sage. She’s already a thousand steps ahead of you.



And let's just say Firecracker has a short fuse. pic.twitter.com/Ci3li8j1LJ — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) October 10, 2022

Next to nothing is known about the finer plot details of Season 4, though it's not hard to guess on the overall trajectory based on the major developments in the Season 3 finale, which saw Ryan siding with his sociopathic father, Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) being named the VP candidate, and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) learning that he's only got a few months left to live.

"His next move is to not go spending all his shekels ‘cause he might not be around so much longer," Urban told SYFY WIRE over the summer. "I don’t know, I don’t have a crystal ball and I certainly wouldn’t want to anticipate the journey of where it goes from here. But I think one of the sheer joys of working on this show is every time you open a script, you’re always surprised and shocked and delighted by what you find. I think as much as an audience can’t wait to tune into see where these characters are going, we as actors feel the same way every time we receive a new script. It’s always a delight and it’s such a privilege to be a part of the show."

While Prime Video has yet to announce a specific premiere date for Season 4, odds are good that the The Boys will return in mid-to-late 2023. However, it should be noted that the first live-action spinoff — the college-based Gen V — is slated to premiere first. In the meantime, you can catch up on the story thus far with the complete first three seasons.

