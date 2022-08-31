'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' skates to summer camp in Season 2 trailer

Summer hockey is here, and the Ducks have to learn to fly together all over again.

Much like Cobra Kai before it, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is another attempt to revive a beloved movie franchise about underdogs and give it a new twist, this time with a whole new team of Mighty Ducks with something to prove. Now, Season 2 of the Disney+ series is here, and after giving it everything they had in Season 1, the Ducks are about to step onto a much bigger rink.

Much like D2: The Mighty Ducks pushed the original team up from local hockey championships to a global stage, Season 2 is also upping the ante for our new set of young stars, led by in-over-her-head mom Alex (Lauren Graham) and her spirited son Evan (Brady Noon). It's summer, and rather than let the offseason slip away, the Ducks are heading to Epic, a hockey camp devoted to sharpening the skills of the best young players in the country. It's basically Top Gun for peewee hockey players, led by the intense former NHL player Gavin Cole (Josh Duhamel), and when the Ducks show up, Coach Cole can't believe these are the kids he invited to his all-elite rink.

But of course, these are the Mighty Ducks we're talking about, and no amount of hard-hitting elite hockey is going to keep them down for long.

Check out how they deal with it all in the trailer below:

Launched last spring with the participation of The Mighty Ducks writer Steve Brill, Game Changers was conceived a sort of Next Generation reboot/restart of the franchise, with Emilio Estevez returning as an embittered, reclusive version of former Ducks Coach Gordon Bombay. With Alex's encouragement, Bombay helped a new young team out onto the ice, and while Estevez won't be returning for a second season as the legendary coach, the Ducks will fly on. It'll be interesting to see how the show, and the franchise, continues to blaze its own trail with fewer connections to the original films, though it's not impossible to imagine another cameo or two somewhere down the line.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers returns Sept. 28 on Disney+.

