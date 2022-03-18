'The Walking Dead' introduces smart phones and Michael Biehn in exclusive clip from 'Warlords'

In an exclusive sneak peek of the next all-new episode of The Walking Dead, Aaron meets the head of a new group in "Warlords."

Several hours into the middle block of new The Walking Dead Season 11 episodes, Alexandria's immersion into the much larger Commonwealth community is still a work in progress. But everyone is trying to do their part including Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) who are sent out to a new community called Riverbend.

And if we've learned anything watching this series, it's that meeting new factions and survivors is always a warm and satisfying experience for everyone involved...

Wait, have we remembered that wrong? Perhaps then, we all need to take a look at SYFY WIRE's exclusive clip from this Sunday's new episode of The Walking Dead, "Warlords." It has Aaron and Gabriel leading a delegation from the Commonwealth into the power center of Riverbend, which is led by Ian, played by sci-fi legend Michael Biehn (The Terminator, Aliens).

And from the gist of this clip, Ian isn't partial to visitors over-promising too much.

Check it out below:

"Warlords" marks Biehn's first appearance in The Walking Dead universe, and AMC hasn't revealed the extent of the actor's arc in the final season of the series. All we know is that Ian seems to be in charge of the community of survivors who reside inside the Riverbend Apartment Complex. But based on the bookshelves of skulls that Ian tells Aaron belonged to "raiders, murderers, rapists and a few cannibals" that meant harm to his people, they don't seem to really want to audition for a place in the Commonwealth, or much like being canvassed about it.

In a recent interview with showrunner Angela Kang, she tells SYFY WIRE that an ongoing theme the show has been exploring is leadership and the many ways it can be wielded. What kind of leader Ian will ultimately be revealed to be is unknown, but Kang teases, "Anytime we have a leader on the show, we're trying to figure out what is it that makes this leader unique in their leadership style. What is it that they believe and what is their perspective on the world? And we're also always trying to figure out, what they're right about and what is it that they're wrong about? Because I think even with the worst leaders, you could argue that there is something in what they're doing that is working for enough people that they haven't been overthrown. When you have one leader, and you've got a whole slew of people that are following you, and there's more of them than there are of you, what is it that is keeping you in power?"

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 airs Sundays at 9pm/8c on AMC, with new episodes premiering early on AMC+ all season.