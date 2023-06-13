SurrealEstate Stars Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy Reunite Ahead of Season 2

Rozon and Levy are just "a couple of SurrealEstaters that have been up Schitt's Creek," the actor wrote.

The return of this paranormal show is getting less surreal by the day. If you need proof that Season 2 of SurrealEstate will hit the market soon, look no further than series star Tim Rozon's Instagram account. Rozon recently posted a cute snap of himself and his co-star Sarah Levy smiling, captioning it, "A couple of Surrealestater's that have been up Schitts Creek."

The Canadian actors also previously both starred on the sitcom Schitt's Creek before being cast in SurrealEstate, which premiered on SYFY in 2021. Filming for the second season began last year, though an exact launch date has yet to be announced. Clearly, it's getting close though.

Check out SurrealEstaters Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy

SurrealEstate centers on The Roman Agency, a real estate firm that deals with haunted homes. It's headed up by Luke Roman (Rozon). Levy plays Susan Ireland, an agent who recently joined the Roman Agency. Among the other stars are Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley, and Tennille Read.

“I can’t wait for people to see what we did in Season 2," Rozon told Digital Journal in April. "I am reunited with my Schitt’s Creek co-star Sarah Levy. That cast is such a good group and we have new people coming on the show this year."

If you can't wait until the second season of SurrealEstate to get your Rozon fix, and happen to live near upstate New York, you can spy him a bit sooner. The actor, who starred as Doc Holliday on SYFY's supernatural Western show Wynonna Earp, will be participating in the Earp Division Expo, a Wynonna Earp fan convention going down in Niagara Falls from July 7 through 9.

The first season of SurrealEstate can currently be viewed on Hulu. Want to check out another show involving supernatural hauntings? Try Paranormal Witness, now streaming on Peacock.