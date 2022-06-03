Peacock's 'Twisted Metal' TV series rounds out cast with some sweet, post-apocalyptic character intel

Peacock's hotly-anticipated Twisted Metal TV show can finally put all the stress of casting in the rear-view mirror and enjoy the open road of production. The half-hour comedy show inspired by the iconic video game franchise has officially rounded out its ensemble with the addition of professional wrestler Joe Seanoa (AEW), Richard Cabral (Mayans), Mike Mitchell (The Tomorrow War), Tahj Vaughans (P-Valley), and Lou Beatty Jr. (A Million Little Things, NCIS).

Seanoa is a series regular, playing the physical and jacked-up body of Sweet Tooth, the ice cream truck-driving and clown-mask wearing antagonist who will be voiced by executive producer and Arrested Development alumnus, Will Arnett . The rest of the aforementioned actors are slated to guest star alongside Scream veteran, Neve Campbell. Details on Campbell's character — Raven — are still unknown. Luckily, we do have some intel on the other recurring guests.

Cabral, for example, plays Loud, the boisterous and protective brother of the terse and car-thieving Quiet (Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz). Mitchell and Vaughans take on the roles of Mike and Stu, a pair of best friends who are described as "the Rosencrantz & Guildenstern of this world." More often than not, the post-apocalyptic buddies find that they're better at following than they are at fighting. Last, but most certainly not least, there's Beatty Jr., who steps into the shoes of Tommy, a grizzled cartographer with important knowledge of the dangers lurking in the Wild Midwest.

Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) leads the whole affair as John Doe, a fast-driving and motor-mouthed deliveryman who teams up with Quiet for a dangerous road trip that will hopefully end with them finding a true sense of belonging. The asphalt is dark and full of terrors like the chaos-loving Sweet Tooth and uptight highwayman, Agent Stone (Spider-Man: No Way Home's Thomas Haden Church).

Mackie also serves as an executive producer with Marc Forman (who acquired the rights to and developed the property alongside Arnett); Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions; Hermen Hulst of PlayStation Studios; showrunner/writer Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai); director Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show); and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (co-screenwriters of box office smashes like Zombieland and Deadpool). Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, are co-producers.

Peacock has yet to announce a premiere date for Twisted Metal, which is now in production. "If you remember the video game, it’s just us driving cars and blowing stuff up and trying to make it to New San Francisco … I’m excited!" Mackie teased in April.