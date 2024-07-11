Twisters Cast Teases Adrenaline-Fueled, Heart-Pounding Practical Effects

"These tornadoes are more realistic than any tornadoes than anyone has ever seen on film," Academy Award-nominated director Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) promises in the fresh, behind-the-scenes look at Twisters (hitting theaters everywhere July 19) below. If Steven Spielberg, whose CG dinosaurs still look convincing 31 years later, is producing your movie, then nothing short of photo-realistic visual effects will do.

“The magic trick of this movie is the blurred lines between visual and practical effects," echoes cast member Glenn Powell, who plays the role of a social media star known for his death-defying run-ins with tornadoes. "You’re getting hit with water and ice and debris. When you have someone shooting you with a` jet engine, there’s really nothing like it."

For More on Twisters:

Twisters Director Explains How Much of the Disaster Movie Is Based in Real Science

Twisters: Enter the Eye of the Storm in Behind-the-Scenes Look at Long-Awaited Twister Follow-Up

Where Was Twisters Filmed? Real-Life Tornado Season Impacted the Shoot

Check Out a New Behind-the-Scenes Look at Twisters

What Is Twisters About?

Serving as a pseudo-sequel to 1996's Twister, the film centers around a group of storm chasers looking to test a revolutionary system capable of stopping a tornado before it can cause too much damage. Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) and Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing) headline the story as two opposing experts on the matter. Kate Cooper (Edgar-Jones) is strictly by the book, while Tyler "Tornado Wrangler" Owens (Powell) is a cocky influencer hot-shot constantly looking to up his follower count.

Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), Brandon Perea (Nope), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical) and Golden Globe-winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy) co-star.

How to Watch Twisters

Lily (Sasha Lane) and Tyler (Glen Powell), in Twisters directed by Lee Isaac Chung. Photo: Universal Pictures

Batten down those hatches! Twisters will exclusively hit the big screen next Friday, July 19. Want to see it two days earlier than everyone else? Of course you do! Click here to pick up tickets for early access screenings on Wednesday, July 17.

Mark L. Smith (The Boys in the Boat) penned the screenplay, based on a story by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick). Spielberg serves as executive producer with Thomas Hayslip and Ashley Jay Sandberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are producers. The IP is based on the characters and world originally created by Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin.