Yes, That IS a Fan Favorite Warehouse 13 Star in Peacock’s Hysteria!

Scary series Hysteria! just landed on Peacock, ramping up the platform’s freaky October countdown toward the haunted horrors of Halloween. A late-1980s ride through a small town’s sudden staredown with an old-school Satanic-panic scare, it’s a supernatural thrill ride across a nostalgic era that captures the spooky Halloween spirit to a tee.

Starring opposite Modern Family alum Julie Bowen, sci-fi royalty Bruce Campbell (Army of Darkness, Ash vs. Evil Dead) has to hold down the fort in Hysteria! as beleaguered small-town police Chief Dandridge. As the top-dog enforcer in the show’s tight-knit (and totally panicked) hamlet, Campbell’s badge-toting law man just might be in over his head. But he’s not the only genre alum whose face fans may recognize as the new series’ eight episodes play out.

Who does Warehouse 13 star Allison Scagliotti play in Hysteria!? Aiding and abetting Campbell’s campaign to keep the local peace is a cop named Officer Olsen, and she’s played by none other than former Warehouse 13 star Allison Scagliotti.

Claudia Donovan (Allison Scagliotti) appears in Warehouse 13 Season 4 Episode 10 "We All Fall Down". Photo: Steve Wilkie/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

If you’re a SYFY viewer from way back, Scagliotti's name should definitely ring a bell. Through five seasons, she secretly secured the world from supernatural threats of all kinds as Claudia Donovan, the series’ brainy-cool hacker who aced every tech test and kept Warehouse 13 agents Pete Lattimer (Eddie McClintock) and Myka Bering (Joanne Kelly) away from perpetual danger.

Warehouse 13 ran for five seasons on SYFY from 2009 until 2014, and Scagliotti debuted the character of Claudia early in the show’s first season before becoming a series regular from Season 2 onward. Hiding an empathetic heart beneath a tough, punky attitude, Claudia’s role on the artifact and gadget-filled series evolved from that of an early, B-team support player to a plot-twisty mainstay with a personal past that eventually took center stage as a huge piece of the Warehouse 13 gang’s intricate and dimension-shifting lore puzzle.

Whether it’s Pete and Myka, Helena G. Wells (Jaime Murray), or the affably eccentric ringleader Artie Nielsen (Saul Rubinek) who somehow held the entire silly spectacle together, Warehouse 13 die-hards remain stalwart about their fan-favorite series characters right down to the present day. For many, that distinction still goes to Scagliotti’s hip hacker Claudia, a character beloved enough in her own time (fun fact!) to even cross over for a neat one-off appearance on sister SYFY series Eureka.

Though she’s ditched her punky Warehouse 13 street threads for some decidedly more straight-laced officer’s attire, we couldn’t be more stoked to see Scagliotti back on the small screen in Hysteria!

Catch Scagliotti in action alongside Campbell, Bowen, and an ensemble horror cast in Hysteria!, Peacock’s all-new, all-original spooky series. Stream all eight episodes here!