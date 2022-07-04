What's on SYFY this week? Jaws-ly 4th marathon, 'Quantum Leap' finale, the (new) 'Thing' & more

It’s Independence Day, and to celebrate SYFY has some classic summer movie marathons rolling out all week — along with the end of the original Quantum Leap series (while we wait for the new one this fall!) as part of SYFY Rewind.

On Monday, celebrate the 4th of July with the Jaws-ly 4th Marathon, and the week continues with a throwback movie marathon featuring tons of action and sci-fi hits from the ‘90s and early aughts. There’s also some modern classic horror (confused yet) with the 2011 prequel to The Thing, aptly titled… The Thing. There’s also a batch of superhero movies on the weekend, and SYFY Rewind wraps up its first leg with a few final Leaps.

Here’s the rundown of the coolest stuff hitting SYFY for the week of July 4-10.

Monday: Jaws-ly 4th Marathon

We’re gonna need a bigger boat this Independence Day. SYFY is marathoning the Jaws franchise to celebrate July 4 with a big ol’ summer marathon, kicking off at noon and running until 3 a.m. with Jaws, Jaws: The Revenge, Jaws 3-D and Jaws 2. You just know giant sharks pair well with freedom and fireworks.

Tuesday: The (other) Thing

No, we’re not talking about the John Carpenter classic from decades ago, we’re talking about the 2011 installment in the horror franchise that told the story immediately before that story. The film received a mixed reception from critics, but still managed to tap into some of the same horror vibes that made the original such a classic. The Thing (2011) is airing at 12:06 p.m. on SYFY.

Thursday: Throwback Thursday Marathon

The ’90s have never been cooler, so we have a throwback action movie marathon to take us through the middle of the week on SYFY. The marathon runs from noon until 6 a.m., and features flicks from the ‘90s and early aughts with Tremors, Face/Off, Dante’s Peak, Speed, Cast Away and Anaconda. All on SYFY.

Friday: ‘Quantum Leap’ wraps up on SYFY Rewind

The OG Quantum Leap is reaching its conclusion on SYFY Rewind, with the final batch of episodes from the fifth and final season rolling out — including the controversial series finale, “Mirror Image.” Though Quantum Leap’s run might be coming to an end (but the revival arrives this fall on NBC!), don’t worry, SYFY Rewind isn’t going anywhere. Starting next week, SYFY's Warehouse 13 will be taking over the Friday slot, with the series running from beginning to end over the next several weeks.

Saturday & Sunday: Superhero-palooza with Batman, Marvel & more

The weekend is positively brimming with superheroes, and we have both camps covered with hits from DC and Marvel. Starting bright and early at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, we have Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman (again!), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Batman & Robin all running through the night on SYFY. The fun continues on Sunday, once again kicking off at 8:30 a.m. with Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Doctor Strange and Fantastic Four (2005) all running back-to-back on SYFY.