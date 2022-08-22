What’s on SYFY this week? ‘The End is Nye’ with Bill Nye, new ‘Resident Alien,’ 'Sharknado' & more

Bill Nye the Science Guy is headed to SYFY (and Peacock) this week for a surprise rollout for his new series The End is Nye — and our ol’ pal Harry is back for more murderous alien adventures on Resident Alien.

The second season of Resident Alien continues rolling out this week, with Asta having her memories restored and that alien baby growing up fast. The new Peacock original series The End is Nye is also getting a SYFY debut to go along with is streaming premiere, with new episodes premiering every night starting on Thursday and running through the next week.

Digging a bit deeper, we have a shark-tastic marathon of the Sharknado saga leading into the End is Nye premiere, the Now You See Me film series has a mini-marathon, and SYFY continues to roll through the first season of NBC’s hit sci-fi series La Brea ahead of the show’s second season premiere this fall.

Here’s the best of what’s on SYFY for the week of Aug. 22-28, 2022.

Tuesday: Seeing the ‘Now You See Me’ saga

Need a little magic to get the week started right? Ok, it might actually just be slight of hand, but the Now You See Me films are dropping a mini-marathon with Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2 kicking off at 6:30 p.m. on SYFY. The films are high-concept heist thrillers focused on a team of magicians pulling off the biggest jobs with the coolest twists.

Wednesday: Murder! Murder! On ‘Resident Alien’

The town of Patience is still reeling from that death and near-death (plus all the chaos from that rogue baby alien still on the loose), and the hilarious drama returns with new episode “The Weight” on Wednesday night. It airs at 10 p.m. on SYFY.

Wednesday: Sink hole thrills continue on ‘La Brea’

Turns out La Brea isn’t just a big sinkhole thriller, it’s also a layered sci-fi mystery. Start peeling back some of the layers around exactly where the survivors landed, what else they have to deal with there and more in “The New Arrival,” the fourth episode of Season 1, which airs at11 p.m. on SYFY, immediately after the new episode of Resident Alien.

Thursday: It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… a 'Sharknado' marathon!

Relive the mind-bending Sharknado saga on Thursday, starting early ay 11:40 a.m. and running well into the night with Sharknado, Sharknado 2: The Second One, Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, Sharknado: The 4th Awakens and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming. The films are ridiculous in all the right ways. We’d recommend a drinking game for every time you spot a fun cameo, but… you might not survive.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday: ‘The End is Nye’

It’s the end of the world as we know it, and Bill Nye is back to tell us all about it with his new series The End is Nye. Streaming on Peacock and airing new episodes on SYFY, the series finds Nye exploring the most epic global disasters imaginable with his trademark style of breaking complex concepts down in a way we can all understand them. A new episode will air each night at 10 p.m. starting on Thursday and running the next six nights, with a new episode every night.