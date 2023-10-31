What’s Streaming on Peacock in November 2023? The Hunger Games, The Treasure of Foggy Mountain & More

Are we really done with spooky season already? Peacock’s turning the page from Halloween horror toward the holidays... though there’ll still be plenty of scares hanging around on the bird app in November if you need a quick terror fix.

New to Peacock this month is Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, an all-original comedy that comes with a silly side of Goonies-style adventure. Starring the three funny fellas of the SNL-adjacent Please Don’t Destroy comedy trio (Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy) and produced by Judd Apatow (Superbad) and Jimmy Miller (Bad Teacher), it’s the kind of funny flick that even dares to cast Conan O’Brien (in the hilarious role of Ben’s dad).

With The Treasure of Foggy Mountain set to debut November 17, John Goodman will serve as your narrative guide​​. He'll probably be shaking his head sadly in the background as the film's core trio — once childhood friends and now grown-up deadbeat coworkers — fight off hairless bears, desperate park rangers (played by Meg Stalter and X Mayo) and a hypocritical cult leader (Bowen Yang), all in the hope of finding a priceless treasure. What they'll end up discovering, though, is that tracking down treasure will likely be the easiest part of their journey.

Also back on the platform this month is the complete four-film cycle of The Hunger Games, just in time for the franchise’s newest movie — The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes — to swoop into theaters on November 17. It’s perfect timing if you can’t get enough of Hunger Games alum Josh Hutcherson (Peeta); he’s all over Peacock this month, also starring as the main ‘fraidy cat in the still-fresh (and terrifying) Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

Elsewhere, a nice selection of favorites rotates back onto the platform, including popcorn-worthy blockbusters Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and the Peter Jackson-directed 2005 remake of King Kong. For deeper genre cuts (as well as all-around action and fun), watch for new-for-November debuts including The Big Lebowski, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, Jason Bourne, MacGruber, Mystery Men, and tons more.

Also in time for the holiday season, Peacock’s rolling out a nice slate of November animated and family-friendly adventure films, led by How To Train Your Dragon as well as a whole slew of Dr. Seuss (including The Cat In The Hat, The Grinch, and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!). Also new this month is The Nutty Professor, The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, The Smurfs, and the Amblin-produced 1990s animated favorite Balto (featuring the voices of Kevin Bacon, Bridget Fonda, Bob Hoskins, Phill Collins, and more).

As always, Peacock’s the place to be for killer originals like The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Wolf Like Me (with Season 3 now streaming), and John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams — not to mention Big Ten Football on Saturdays, NFL action on Sunday nights, and (for the first time ever!) Big Ten basketball beginning November 6.

Here’s the full rundown of everything that’s coming to Peacock in November

Items marked with * are exclusive to Peacock; items in bold are Peacock Originals.

November 1

5 More Sleeps ‘Till Christmas, 2021

14 Love Letters, 2022 (Hallmark)+

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005

Almost Christmas, 2016*

Along Came Polly, 2004

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Bad Boys, 1995

Bad Boys II, 2003

Balto, 1995

Battleship, 2012

The Best Man, 1999*

The Best Man Holiday, 2013*

The Big Lebowski, 1998

The ‘Burbs, 1989

Cases of Mystery Lane, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Casino, 1995

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs, 2009*

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas, 2009

The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Don’t Let Go, 2019*

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat, 2003

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, 2018

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!, 2020

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, 2004

The Family History Mysteries: Buried Past, 2023 (Hallmark)+

The Fighting Temptations, 2003*

Finding Love in Mountain View, 2020 (Hallmark)+

Haywire, 2012*

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul., 2022*

How to Train Your Dragon, 2010

The Hunger Games, 2012

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1, 2014

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2, 2015

Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Jason Bourne, 2016*

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018

King Kong, 2005

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, 2005

Liar, Liar, 1997

Little Drummer Boy, 1968

Love in the Maldives, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Love's Portrait, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Macgruber, 2010

Maid in Manhattan, 2002*

A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014*

Mixed Nuts, 1994

Mr. 3000, 2004

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol, 1962

Mystery Men, 1999

Norm of the North, 2015

Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom, 2019

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure, 2019

Norm of the North: Family Vacation, 2020

The Nutty Professor, 1996

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000

One for the Money, 2012*

Out of Sight, 1998

A Pinch of Portugal, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Ray, 2004

Reality Bites, 1994

Red, 2010*

Red 2, 2013*

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin, 1971

A Rip in Time, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Seeking A Friend for the End of the World, 2012

She’s All That, 1999*

The Smurfs, 2011

Straight Outta Compton, 2015

This Christmas, 2007*

This is 40, 2012

Unconditional, 2023

Welcome to Valentine, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Collegiate Golf – East Lake Cup Final Round

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 1

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

November 2

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

Jurassic World Dominion, 2022*

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 2

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

PGA Tour – World Wide Technology Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

November 3

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Men’s Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Pairs Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Rhythm Dance*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Women's Short*

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 3

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

My Christmas Guide, 2023 (Hallmark)+

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

PGA Tour – World Wide Technology Championship – Round 2

PGA Tour Champions – TimberTech Championship – Round 1

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

November 4

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten College Football*

Breeders’ Cup Classic*

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Flipping for Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Four Continents Short Track Championships – Day 1 – Laval *

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Free Dance*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Men’s Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Pairs Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Women's Free*

Liga MX – Chivas v. Cruz Azul

LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Final Round

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA Tour – World Wide Technology Championship – Round 3

PGA Tour Champions – TimberTech Championship – Round 2

Premier League Match Week 11*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

The Wall, Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

WWE – Crown Jewel (English and Spanish)*

November 5

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

Four Continents Short Track Championships – Day 2 – Laval*

George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Exhibition Gala*

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Meet the Press (NBC)

Meet the Press Reports (NBC)

NASCAR Cup Series Race Championship – Phoenix

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Never Been Chris’d, 2023 (Hallmark)+

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA Tour – World Wide Technology Championship – Final Round

PGA Tour Champions – TimberTech Championship – Final Round

Premier League Match Week 11*

Sunday Night Football – Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

November 6

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Princeton vs. Rutgers*

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Premier League Match Week 11*

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Santa Summit, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*

TODAY (NBC)~

November 7

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

November 8

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

November 9

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Croods: Family Tree, Season 8, Episodes 1-7

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

LPGA The Annika – Round 1

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 1

PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

November 10

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Alabama State vs. Iowa*

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Tennessee vs. Wisconsin*

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Texas A&M vs. Ohio State*

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – UTSA vs. Minnesota*

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Men’s Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Pairs Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Rhythm Dance*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Women’s Short*

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

LPGA The Annika – Round 2

Meet the Press (NBC) NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Mystery on Mistletoe Lane, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Ohio State*

PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 2

PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 2

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Trampoline World Championships – W Tumbling & M DMT Team Finals*

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

World Cup Speed Skating – Obihiro – Day 1*

November 11

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten College Football – Michigan State vs. Ohio State*

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Everything Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Free Dance*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Men’s Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Pairs Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Women’s Free*

LGPA The Annika – Round 3*

Meet the Press Reports (NBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Ohio State*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 3

PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 3

Premier League Match Week 12*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Trampoline World Championships – M & W DMT & Tumbling Finals / TRA Team Finals*

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

World Cup Speed Skating – Obihiro – Day 2*

November 12

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Christmas Island, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Exhibition Gala*

LGPA The Annika – Final Round*

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Meet the Press (NBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Final Round

PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Final Round

Premier League Match Week 12*

Sunday Night Football – New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

Trampoline World Championships – SYN & TRA Finals / All-Around Team Finals*

World Cup Speed Skating – Obihiro – Day 3*

November 13

A Heidelberg Holiday, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Showcase at Cedar Crest – Round 1

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*

TODAY (NBC)~

The Turning Point: Serving in Secret: Love, Country, and Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

November 14

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Showcase at Cedar Crest – Round 2

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)



November 15

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Showcase at Cedar Crest – Final Round

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

November 16

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

CME Group Tour Championship – Round 1

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

DP World Tour Championship – Round 1

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The RSM Classic – Round 1

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vengeance, 2022*

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

November 17

A World Record Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Morehead State vs. Penn State*

CME Group Tour Championship – Round 2

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Despicable Me, 2010*

Despicable Me 2, 2013*

DP World Tour Championship – Round 2

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Men’s Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Pairs Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Rhythm Dance*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Women’s Short*

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, 2023*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The RSM Classic – Round 2

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

World Cup Speed Skating – Beijing – Day 1*



November 18

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Big Ten College Football

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Oregon State vs. Nebraska*

Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – USC Upstate vs. Minnesota*

CME Group Tour Championship – Round 3

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

DP World Tour Championship – Round 3

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Free Dance*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Men’s Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Pairs Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Women’s Free*

Meet the Press Reports (NBC)

Miss Universo (Spanish)^

Navigating Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Notre Dame Football vs. Wake Forest

Notre Dame Women’s Basketball vs. Illinois (Shamrock Classic)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The RSM Classic – Round 3

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

World Cup Speed Skating – Beijing – Day 2*

November 19

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

CME Group Tour Championship – Final Round

DP World Tour Championship – Final Round

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Exhibition Gala*

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Meet the Press (NBC)

Merry Scottish Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

The RSM Classic – Final Round

Sunday Night Football – Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

World Cup Speed Skating – Beijing – Day 3*

November 20

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

Love Island Games, Season 1, Finale (Peacock Original)*

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Holiday Hotline, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Periodical (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*

November 21

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)



November 22

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

November 23

A Season for Family, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline 24/7: Thanksgiving-themed marathon (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Rhythm Dance*

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Minions: The Rise of Gru, 2022*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

National Dog Show

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

SNF on Thanksgiving Night: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks (English and Spanish)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

November 24

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

Big Ten College Football – Penn State vs. Michigan State

Catch Me If You Claus, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Dateline 24/7: Thanksgiving-themed marathon (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Free Dance*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Men’s Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Pairs Short*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Women’s Free*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Women’s Short*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Boston College*

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

November 25

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Bayou Classic – Southern vs. Grambling State

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline 24/7: Thanksgiving-themed marathon (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

FIS Alpine World Cup: Killington – Women’s GS Run 2

Holiday Road, 2023 (Hallmark)+

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Men’s Free (Men Victory Ceremonies)*

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Pairs Free (Pairs Victory Ceremonies)*

Letters to Santa, 2018 (Hallmark)+

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

WWE Survivor Series (English and Spanish)*

November 26

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Dateline 24/7: Thanksgiving-themed marathon (NBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry*

FIS Alpine World Cup: Killington – Women’s SL Run 2

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Exhibition Gala*

Meet the Press (NBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Sunday Night Football – Baltimore Ravens vs. LA Chargers (English and Spanish)

Peacock Sunday NFL Final*

November 27

A Biltmore Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Our Christmas Mural, 2023 (Hallmark)+

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Symone, New Episode (MSNBC)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episodes (Bravo)

November 28

A Fatal Family Feud: The Pike County Massacre, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

November 29

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Christmas at Graceland

Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

November 30

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Brian and Charles, 2022*

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Hero World Challenge – Round 1

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (MSNBC)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Paris In Love, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock)*

PGA Tour Hero World Challenge – Day 1

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

USA Swimming Toyota US Open – Day 1*

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)