The scary season gets an extra few weeks this year at Universal Studios Orlando when Halloween Horror Nights kicks off earlier than ever!

Universal Orlando Kick Starts Halloween Horror Nights Earlier Than Ever in 2024: What to Know

Usually, when the weather starts to turn and brown leaves start to alight on the wind, Halloween season is near. But for the first time ever at Universal Studios Orlando, the Florida heat will still be blazing as the scares come out to play.

Because of the enormous demand from visitors around the world and its international standing as one of the best Halloween attractions in the US, Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights returns this year earlier than ever opening on select nights from August 30 through November 3. That gives visitors 48 nights this fall to savor the scares in all parts of the resort!

What's new at this year's Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando?

A scare actor is seen during the opening night of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California on September 7, 2023. Photo: Zeng Hui/Xinhua via Getty Images

While the specifics of this year's haunted houses and scare zones have yet to be announced, Universal Studios Orlando promises "10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by cinematic greats and eerie original stories...and five scare zones filled with hundreds of menacing creatures who will reign the streets of Universal Studios Florida." As always, the scare ideas come from the minds of Universal’s Entertainment team, who look to both classic horror and contemporary titles as their inspirations.

There will also be a new lineup of HHN's food, merchandise and themed popcorn buckets for visitors to partake in between the screams.

Where can visitors book tickets or packages?

Dr. Oddfellow's Collection of Horror. Photo: Universal Parks & Resorts

Per Universal Studios Resort, single-night event tickets and Express Passes for Halloween Horror Nights are available for purchase now. Guests can also stay, scream and save up to $200 (based on a seven-night stay) with a special vacation package that includes one-night admission to the event and accommodations at a Universal hotel located just minutes from the haunts. This package also includes admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks to enjoy some of the most innovative rides and attractions ever created during the day, before facing the chills of Halloween Horror Nights at night. Plus, hotel guests receive exclusive benefits including access to a dedicated Halloween Horror Nights gate for faster entry into the event, Early Park Admission to the theme parks during the day, complimentary resort transportation, and more.

Are there V.I.P. tickets for Halloween Horror Nights 2024?

An actor during Vamp '69 Summer of Blood. Photo: Universal Parks & Resorts

Absolutely! Halloween Horror Nights upgrades are also available for purchase now, including the guided, nighttime R.I.P. Tour experience where guests receive priority V.I.P. access to the haunted houses; and the Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour that offers a glimpse into how the scares are brought to life via a daytime, lights-on journey through select haunted houses. For guests who can’t wait to peek at what’s in-store this year, there’s also a limited, three-house Behind The Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour available for purchase for select days starting Aug. 11.

To find out all of the Halloween Horror Nights event dates or to buy tickets, check out the website.