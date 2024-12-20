Where Was Robert Eggers' Nosferatu Filmed?

What Does a Dead Transylvanian Nobleman Look Like? | Nosferatu in Theaters | SYFY

Robert Eggers wants to make vampires scary again with his new, R-rated take on Nosferatu (in theaters everywhere Christmas Day). To accomplish that goal, however, he needed to go back to the earliest stories regarding the undead bloodsuckers we're so used to seeing onscreen.

"The folk vampire is not a suave dinner-coat-wearing seducer, nor a sparkling, brooding hero," the writer-producer-director states in the production notes for the movie. "The folk vampire embodies disease, death, and sex in a base, brutal, and unforgiving way. This is the vampire I wanted to exhume for a modern audience."

Such an old world approach to the material necessitated an old world aesthetic, circa 1838. And where do you go when you want to capture a bygone century? Well, you head to Europe, of course!

Where was Nosferatu filmed? Production on Robert Eggers' Nosferatu mainly took place in the Czech Republic at Barrandov Studio in Prague. Established in 1931, Barrandov has served as the filmmaking hub for a number of high-profile movies, including Mission: Impossible, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Van Helsing, Alien vs. Predator, Hellboy, Casino Royale, Jojo Rabbit, and plenty more.

Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult) appears in director Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu (2024). Photo: Courtesy of Focus Features / © 2024 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

According to the official press notes, Eggers' longtime production designer Craig Lathrop constructed a total of 60 sets. “I wanted to build as much as possible,” Eggers explains. “It gives me the most amount of control with how [cinematographer] Jarin [Blaschke] and I like to move the camera.”

“What’s great about working on a Robert Eggers film is it feels like everybody is bringing their ‘A’ game," adds Lathrop. "It’s not one department; it’s all the departments working together and wanting to help Rob create this vision."

The film also made use of several real-world locations in and around Prague, as well as Hunedoara Castle. Serving as the exterior for Count Orlok's creepy keep, the latter location can be found in the heart of vampire territory: Transylvania.

Who stars in Nosferatu? Nosferatu features an ensemble cast comprised of Bill Skarsgård (Count Orlok), Nicholas Hoult (Thomas Hunter), Lily-Rose Depp (Ellen Hunter), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Friedrich Harding), Emma Corrin (Anna Harding), Ralph Ineson (Dr. Wilhelm Sievers), Simon McBurney (Herr Knock), and Willem Dafoe (Prof. Albin Eberhart von Franz).

How can you watch Nosferatu in theaters? Audiences will be able to heed the call of evil on Wednesday, December 25 (aka Christmas Day) when Nosferatu swoops into theaters nationwide. Tickets are now on sale right here!

The film has received widespread critical acclaim and currently holds a score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's consensus reads: "Marvelously orchestrated by director Robert Eggers, Nosferatu is a behemoth of a horror film that is equal parts repulsive and seductive."

Looking for more bloodsucking action? Head on over to Peacock for Dark Shadows, The Vampire Diaries, Vampire Academy, Nosferatu the Vampyre, Let the Right One in, Vampire in Vegas, and more!