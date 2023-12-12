Why Jason Statham Prefers Action Roles Like Fast & Furious Over Playing a Superhero

Ever since his action movie breakthrough with The Transporter, Jason Statham has been one of the most in-demand stars in the genre, carrying films himself and joining vast ensembles like the Fast & Furious family along the way. It's been a wild ride full of some of the biggest films of the past 20 years, but there's one area where Statham still hasn't gone: superhero movies. Now, he's explained why.

Speaking to Variety while promoting his new film The Beekeeper, Statham discussed his preferences when it comes to choosing genre projects, and made it clear that the whole vibe of superhero cinema just isn't for him, especially when compared to the more straightforward action movies he usually makes.

Why Hasn't Jason Statham Been in Any Superhero Movies?

“I don’t have a big appetite for a costume, with cape and tights,” Statham said. “I like old school '80s movies. I was inspired by people like Stallone and Arnold. And even before those guys, Steve McQueen, Paul Newman and Eastwood. I just couldn’t see any of those guys putting on a cape, and a mask and going around on wires.”

Jason Statham and Tyrese Gibson in Fast X (2023) Photo: FAST X | Final Trailer/The Fast Saga YouTube

Statham has certainly had his fare share of near-superhuman roles, thanks to projects like Crank and of course his work as Deckard Shaw in the Fast & Furious films, which push their action into higher and higher gear with each passing installment. But when it comes to more straightforward comic book movies, Statham compared his feelings to the way people feel about certain kinds of music. Sometimes, it's just not for you.

“Cinema is like music. Some people like Country and Western, others like heavy metal. I’m drawn to a bit more of a grounded kind of action," he said. "Well, I like being grounded to be an element we inject into the crazy world that we’re in.”

Superhero movies aside, Statham is staying plenty busy. He's just wrapped up a year that saw him returning to the Fast family for Fast X and returning to the Expendables franchise with Expend4bles. Throw in The Meg 2 and his latest collaboration with director Guy Ritchie, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and it's been a packed 12 months, with even more projects coming soon. In addition to The Beekeeper, Statham is set to once again come back as Deckard Shaw in the upcoming 11th Fast Saga film, and there's a very good chance he'll stick around for other spinoffs and future installments if the moment presents itself. And besides, in his own way, to action fans everywhere, he's already a superhero.

