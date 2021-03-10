Fear the Walking Dead: The end is the beginning in exclusive Season 6 sneak peek

It's been four months since Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead went on hiatus with November's "Damage from the Inside" episode, which ended with a cliffhanger regarding Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her separated sister, Dakota (Zoe Margaret Colletti). The split season is due to COVID-19 interrupting production, but Season 6B finally returns on April 11 starting a run of nine new episodes.

The action picks up where all of the stories left off for Morgan (Lennie James), Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Strand (Colman Domingo), and the rest of the apocalypse survivors living under the thumb of Virginia's Pioneer settlements.

SYFY WIRE has an exclusive look at the latest Fear the Walking Dead teaser trailer, which provides more glimpses at the upcoming fates of our heroes: Morgan, Strand, Dwight (Austin Amelio), his ex-wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista), John (Garret Dillahunt), June (Jenna Elfman), Salazar (Rubén Blades), and Althea (Maggie Grace).

Video of Fear The Walking Dead Teaser: The End is the Beginning

The teaser also reveals more of Season 6B's new threat: the mask wearing faction, which appears to be getting more aggressive with everyone. It remains to be seen if all of the worrisome moments teased here are because of Virginia's increasingly amped up need to get her missing sister back, or because of the walkers, or the seemingly very organized new baddies. Regardless, the ominous tagline of "The End Is the Beginning" certainly suggests the rest of the season will point the human survivors towards another new chapter.

AMC also shared the final key art poster for the rest of Season 6 featuring that haunting and creepy zombie tree creature teased back in February:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B Key Art (Credit: AMC)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B returns on Sunday, April 11 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, but episodes will debut early for AMC+ subscribers on Sunday, April 4.