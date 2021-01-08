The Shadowman lurks in first trailer for Season 2 of Nick's horror revival 'Are You Afraid of the Dark?'

If you're a child of the '90s, then it's more than likely that Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid of the Dark? was your entry point into the world of horror. The hugely successful series served up seven seasons, and 91 episodes, of spin-chilling anthology stories centered on teen sleuths, The Midnight Society. It ended up influencing a generation of now-adults who are finding their kids ready to dip their toes into the scary waters.

As such, the Are You Afraid of the Dark? world was ripe for a revival and it's baaaaack! A miniseries return in 2019 turned into a ratings success, so the sequel is at our doors. Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows is a six-part limited series premiering on Friday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. The story centers on a whole new group of teens taking over The Midnight Society moniker to uncover the mystery of the Shadowman.

Video of Are You Afraid of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows (2021) Official Trailer | Friday, Feb 12th at 8/7c

The trailer teases some visual homages to horror classics such as A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th (albeit with a more family-friendly tone to thread the needle). And we are always happy when contemporary pop culture takes the mantle of ushering in the next generation of future horror aficinados.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows Season 2 cast. (Credit: Nickelodeon)

As for the new cast, if you watch any of the current crop of tween-centric live action series, there are some familiar faces on the list including The Astronaut's Bryce Gheisar (Luke), The Baby-Sitters Club's Malia Baker (Gabby), Party of Five's Parker Queenan (Connor), Arjun Athalye (Jai), Beatrice Kitsos (Hanna), and Dominic Mariche (Seth).

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows will premiere Friday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon, with new episodes airing every Friday night.