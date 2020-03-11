WIRE Buzz: Global entertainment market tops $100B; The Brides fills out; more

2019 was a big year for movies. Avengers: Endgame broke the record for the highest-grossing film of all time, while Joker bested that mark in the R-rated category. They, along with a slew of other Disney hits and Us, contributed to a massive, record-breaking showing at the global box office. However, a new report shows that the global entertainment market at large broke through a massive barrier of its own.

According to Variety, the world's entertainment business — meaning theatrical and home — earned $101B in 2019, passing the $100B mark for the first time ever. That comes from the Motion Picture Association, which tabulated the home numbers, $58.8B, to add to the box office's robust $42B.

“The film, television, and streaming industry continues to transform at breakneck pace, and this report shows that audiences are the big winners,” said Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association. “Most importantly, our industry continues to innovate and deliver great storytelling for movie and TV fans — where, when, and how they want it.”

The percentage of people that went to the movies at least once in 2019 (over 75%) increased over 2018 numbers, while young people (ages 12 to 24) continued to be the most frequent moviegoers. However, streaming still saw a massive jump, with global subscriptions increasing by 28%. Whether watching on a mobile device, computer, video game console, or the big screen, fans were certainly watching in 2019.

Next, The Brides has found all its titular women to wed Dracula for ABC's upcoming supernatural soap pilot. Joining Gina Torres and Katherine Reis, along with their vampiric hubby, Goran Visnjic, is an actress already famous for an on-screen genre marriage.

Variety reports that Erin Richards, Gotham's own Barbara Kean, is on board as Dracula's final bride: Renée Pélagie. Pélagie is the Marquis de Sade's ex-wife, who's now running a modeling agency and having affairs with her models — obviously a pot-stirring trait for a sexy vampire show, even if the character wasn't married to Dracula.

If fans are wondering why this show sounds so bananas, it's because Riverdale's own Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is writing it. Maggie Kiley will direct the pilot, which will help the network decide if they want the show to be staked through the heart or become immortal as a series.

The cast also includes Sophia Tatum and Chris Mason.

Finally, as people come to terms with all the ways that coronavirus is affecting their daily habits (not to mention their entertainment plans), finding creative ways to offer face-to-face greetings that don’t involve actual contact are taking off on social media.

To keep your distance without making it look like you're keeping your distance, The Shape of Water star Octavia Spencer has a big-screen greeting we can definitely get behind (in fact, some of us have already been doing this one just for fun ever since Black Panther released in 2018): just use the “Wakanda Forever!” sign.

Spencer declared the arms-crossed signal as her “new handshake for the next few months” on Instagram, along with a helpful visual for anyone who needs a reminder:

Spencer’s Marvel-inspired greeting isn’t the only sci-fi salute being utilized because of the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. lawmakers are also pushing the use of Spock’s iconic Vulcan greeting from Star Trek as a way to say “hello!” without a handshake — all the better to limit the virus’ spread. Which serves its purpose so long as you can get your fingers to cooperate, but at least you've got options.