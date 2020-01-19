Apple TV+ reveals Amazing Stories premiere, and early renews Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet

It's been a five-year journey to get a contemporary Amazing Stories back on the small screen, but it's finally got an Apple TV+ premiere date of March 6, 2020. At the Apple TV+ Television Critic's Association presentation day, the service announced five new episodes would drop on the premiere date. Then the next five episodes will be released weekly.

Apple TV+ executives also announced that their upcoming live-action comedy about video game developers, Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, is renewed for a second season. The announcement is ahead of its global premiere ‪on February 7‬ on Apple TV+.

The Amazing Stories revival is a continuation of the anthology storytelling style of the 1985 Steven Spielberg created series. Long in development, the series went through various showrunners and creative directions before it came back full circle with Amblin Television, and Spielberg's production inclusion once more. Amazing Stories' Apple TV+ debut season will have ten episodes and is executive produced by Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (Lost, Once Upon a Time). The duo took over the EP role from first, Bryan Fuller (Hannibal), and then Hart Hanson (Bones).

Season 1 of Amazing Stories will feature an array of acting talents, including the last role of actor Robert Forster (Twin Peaks: The Return), who passed away in 2019. Other performers include Dylan O'Brien (Maze Runner), Victoria Pedretti (You), Josh Holloway (Lost) Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli & Isles). The directing roster is Susanna Fogel, Sylvia White, Chris Long, Mark Mylod, and Michael Dinner.

While the range and style of stories still are under wraps, a photo of “The Rift” was released, which has that mysterious vibe that was synonymous with so many of the original series episodes.