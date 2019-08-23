The first teaser for the final season of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has Chronicoms gone wild, and a HYDRA ring?

The sixth season of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. left us with quite a trippy cliffhanger, no doubt about it. We had a welcome return, some surprise saves, and then...everyone got whooshed back into an NYC of the past?

We're still trying to wrap our heads around all of it, may Enoch defend us. Coulson is back as an LMD? Fantastic! Simmons and Fitz separated again for, uh, reasons? Not fantastic! Chronicoms showing that they can be really, really nasty? Not fantastic for anyone!

Marvel released a teaser for the seventh (and final) season of the series, and it really looks like it's going to quadruple down on all of the weird.

Okay, we'd thought that we'd seen how bad the Chronicoms could be. Nope! The new (and not improved) Chronicoms seen here are stealing faces, and making no friends. We get a few shots of NuCoulson, a shot of Daisy reacting to him, Enoch (we love Enoch) running up to a giant forcefield, and then we see a HYDRA ring? Who the heck is wearing that? Some kind of gangster Grant Ward?

How the time travel plot fits into any of this is beyond us...some of us are still waiting for an acknowledgement that this show now takes place in a different timeline from the rest of the MCU. Just one line, it wouldn't kill anyone. Season 5 ended with the arrival of Thanos. How do we know that? Someone literally said it. Pretending that the rest of this series is "pre-snap" doesn't quite work when you've already dropped that shoe. Just say "alternate timeline, no snap" and be done with it.

Dealing with movie events is the last thing our heroes need, though. Chronicoms gone wild and wanting to conquer the Earth is a problem that only our favorite agents can handle, and we know that they're more than up to the challenge. If Fitzsimmons doesn't make it through alive and happy, though...just...no.

We are going to miss this series so, so very much.

The final season of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. debuts in the summer of 2020. Don't touch Lola.