WIRE Buzz: American Horror Story goes to the beach; Lord of the Rings cast reuniting; more

American Horror Story's 10th season is delayed until 2021, but that hasn't stopped Ryan Murphy from dropping hints and clues about its mysterious story and setting.

Earlier today, the horror anthology's co-creator posted a photo of a beach at dusk with a caption that reads: "American Horror Story. Clue." Based on that, it looks like the series is headed to the shore in some way, shape, or form — which fits in with what Murphy recently said about Season 10 relying on the weather. If the production shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic persists through the summer, then AHS won't be able to take advantage of that sultry beach climate, presumably.

This isn't the first time the image of a beach has passed across Murphy's Instagram page. When he revealed the cast back in February, the actors' names appeared on a backdrop of waves crashing against an ominously overcast shore.

Kathy Bates, Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Anjelica Ross, and Finn Witrock have all been cast for Season 10. Culkin is the only non-returning player.

FX has also placed an order for a spinoff called American Horror Stories. Hoping to shoot at the same time as the upcoming season, the new show will feature self-contained stories that run for an hour apiece.

Josh Gad is slowly, yet effectively, reuniting the cast and crew members of every genre film (and genre film franchise) we hold dear in this world. But apparently his virtual reunions centered around The Goonies, Back to the Future, and Splash were just the appetizers for the resurgence of a certain, ring-based fellowship.

That's right, the cast of Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings is coming back together for a Zoom call to be streamed on Gad's YouTube channel this coming Sunday, May 31, at 12 p.m. ET.

Video of Return of the Kings: LORD OF THE RINGS Reunites Apart on Sunday 5/31!

Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins), Sean Astin (Samwise Gamgee), Billy Boyd (Pippin Took), Dominic Monaghan (Merry Brandybuck), Orlando Bloom (Legolas), and a wine-drinking Ian McKellen (Gandalf) will all be present.

Though not teased in Gad's announcement video, based on the tweet below from Vanity Fair writer Joanna Robinson, it sounds like there are also going to be appearances from Jackson, Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), John Rhys-Davies (Gimli), Liv Tyler (Arwen), Hugo Weaving (Elrond), Miranda Otto (Éowyn), Andy Serkis (Gollum), Sean Bean (Boromir), and Karl Urban (Éomer).

Is it too much to hope that J.R.R Tolkien mega-fan Stephen Colbert pops up too?

Solstice Studios, the company behind Unhinged with Russell Crowe, has picked up screenwriter Graham Moore's "futuristic thriller" Mind Fall, Deadline confirmed this afternoon. Cedric Jimenez (The Man With the Iron Heart) is set to direct.

The Total Recall-esque, Inception-esque, Bloodshot-esque film takes place in a world where an illicit technology allows you to remove memories from one person's mind and implant them into someone else's. When a woman gets involved with the memory black market, she "soon finds herself accused of murdering a man she has no recollection of knowing," reads the synopsis provided by Deadline.

Moore won a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for writing Morten Tyldum's World War II drama The Imitation Game.

Solstice Studios is also producing Robert Rodriguez's Hypnotic, "a mind-bending action thriller that will make you question your own reality." Ben Affleck will star.