Animal Crossing Chronicles: Scenes in genre

Animal Crossing has become a cultural touchstone in these times of trouble, a soothing meditative game providing many of its players with a sense of normalcy and escape. It also provides a way for us to engage in our favorite nerd activities, self-isolation style. You can cosplay, you can create favorite fandom swag in-game, and, for the purposes of this post, you can recreate favorite scenes in genre using your characters and some light-to-heavy amateur photoshopping.

We present to you, Animal Crossing: Scenes in Genre.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Credit: Animal Crossing

Credit: Animal Crossing

"Holy heck! Is that Bucky?!" - Captain America in Winter Soldier: Animal Crossing Edition, probably. - Preeti

The Matrix

Credit: Animal Crossing

That part where Neo fights Agent Smith and is surrounded by a bunch of Agent Smiths. Only they're all ADORABLE. - Preeti

Arrival

Credit: Animal Crossing

If I can communicate with every single different kind of neighbor in Animal Crossing, communicating with aliens should be easy. - Heather

Friday the 13th

Credit: Animal Crossing

I have, uh, not actually seen this movie. But I assume this is what it looks like? Right? Scared Hippeaux meets axe-/chainsaw-wielding hockey-masked murderer? - Preeti

Star Trek

Credit: Animal Crossing

When will I be able to beam myself to another island? The DAL system is so antiquated. I need a ticket? Forget that! - Heather

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Credit: Animal Crossing

Sorting Hat: Hmm, difficult. VERY difficult. Plenty of courage, I see. Not a bad mind, either. There's talent, oh yes. And a thirst to prove yourself. But where to put you?

Harry: Not Slytherin. Not Slytherin. - Preeti

Ready or Not

Credit: Animal Crossing

SSDGM. - Heather

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Credit: Animal Crossing

You know what part this is, where that ringwraith f***** scares the crap out of all of us and riding up on those poor lil hobbitses. - Preeti

Gravity

Credit: Animal Crossing

Can you imagine leaving space and just being happy to be alive and you land on an Animal Crossing island? Me neither. - Heather

The Ring

Credit: Animal Crossing

OK, I cannot discuss this scene because it still haunts me and I'm a little worried that I'm going to find a dead body in one of my Animal Crossing closets now. - Preeti

Jurassic Park

Credit: Animal Crossing

It's an island. There are dinosaurs. WHAT COULD GO WRONG?! - Heather

Doctor Who

Credit: Animal Crossing

Why did I pick such scary things to reenact?? I don't even like being scared!! Anyway, chief among the top five scariest Doctor Who monsters: the creepy historical automatons in "The Girl in the Fireplace." - Preeti

Peter Pan

Credit: Animal Crossing

Look! It's 2003's Peter Pan! Much more on-brand for me. - Preeti